Blake Lively Has Been Lying To Us About Her Name This Whole Time!!!

Prepare yourselves for a bombshell about Blake Lively!

Per Harper’s Bazaar on Wednesday, the actress opened up about why she named her new hair care brand Blake Brown. You would think she’d just call it Blake Lively since that is her name… unless it isn’t! All along we thought her last name was Lively! But her birth certificate says it’s actually Brown, hence the company name! The Gossip Girl alum explained:

“Brown is my dad’s [last] name. My dad took Lively from my mom. I just thought that was really cool. I’ve only ever been called Blake Lively, but Blake Brown was on my birth certificate and it would show up in legal documents. It was always an identity that I never fully stepped into and it was the most intimate identity and people don’t really know anything about it.”

WHA??? So all this time the Green Lantern star was lying to us! Wow! LOLz! If you were wondering, this is NOT true of her sister Robyn Lively — her dad was her mother’s first husband, Ronnie Lively.

When it came to her new brand, Blake shared that it was “important” to her to use Brown instead of Lively since she “worked so hard on it” and didn’t want people to think it was just another celeb company:

“I didn’t want to use Lively because I didn’t want people to think that I was just trying to cash in a celebrity brand. I wanted it to stand for itself. I wanted it to earn people’s respect.”

Well… is she not going to promote it though? Watch her explanation (below):

If you didn’t know Lively wasn’t her actual last name, don’t worry! You’re not alone! Plenty of others most likely didn’t! Her hubby, Ryan Reynolds, joked that he “just found out” her surname, writing:

“I’m obscenely proud of this woman. She’s been working on Blake Brown Beatury for 7 years. And the result is exactly what you’d expect of a hyper-obsessive, detail addicted, uncompromising quality control genius. Also, I just found out her last name is Brown.”

She replied:

“Now that I think about it, Ryan Lively has a nice ring to it. Your move, Reynolds.”

Ha! It is a family tradition, Ryan! Did you know Blake Lively is actually Blake Brown? Let us know!

[Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]