Ryan Reynolds Gets Real About How He & Blake Lively Co-Sleep With Their 4 Kids!

It turns out Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have an unconventional sleeping arrangement!

On the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast Tuesday, the 47-year-old actor revealed the couple co-sleep with all four of their children — 9-year-old daughter James, 7-year-old daughter Inez, 4-year-old daughter Betty, and baby boy Olin. He shared:

“Our kids can’t even go to sleep unless they’re in our bed. As much as I’d say I’d love to spread out and fall asleep normally, I withhold that.”

Ryan may think co-sleeping with his kids is fine and dandy — well, somewhat. He probably would like to sprawl out more on the bed! But in all seriousness, it’s actually a huge safety concern for babies. As KidsHealth.org points out, co-sleeping can “increase the chance of suffocation, strangulation, and SIDS [Sudden Infant Death Syndrome]” for newborns or young kids. So scary!

Related: Ryan & Blake’s Daughter Betty Had A Hilarious Role On Deadpool & Wolverine Set!

Despite the cramped accommodations (and safety problem), Ryan wouldn’t change a thing. He loves the “chaos” of being a parent, saying:

“Having kids is kind of awesome. I think it’s embroiled that we’ve embraced the chaos. Like, we have four kids and nothing’s gonna be tidy ever again. It will [eventually] when they all leave the house and they’re all gone. My wife always says, ‘They’re all under our roof right now. The whole family’s under our roof right now. We have them all. That is a fleeting thing and not an infinite resource.’ So, [my advice to other dads is to] embrace the chaos of it all because it does get to you. And it’s OK to be like, ‘OK, f**k, I am dying here.’ Because that’s gonna happen every other day. If you can think about what you would give in 30 or 40 years to come back and enjoy this one moment, [then it’s worth it].”

So sweet! Perhaps embracing the chaos shouldn’t include co-sleeping, though? For the baby? What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Vogue/Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]