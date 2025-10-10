Blake Lively Thinks Travis Kelce Is 'Manipulative' -- Feels 'Gaslit' Amid Taylor Swift Feud: REPORT

Wow. We took Travis Kelce‘s latest comments as a sign the feud between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively was coming to an end… or maybe was never as dire as we’d all thought? But if this latest report is true, he may have made things worse?!?

OK, quick rewind! If you didn’t see, Trav and big bro Jason Kelce did a classic movie review on their New Heights podcast this week. And their fans picked 2005’s The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants for them to watch. Apparently the 92%ers are messy bitches who live for drama! LOVES IT!

But it worked! Trav was put in the spot of having to talk about Blake, who infamously has been on the outs with his fiancée lately. And he did! And as usual for the tight end, he had nothing but kind words! Jason called Blake “our friend,” and Trav gushed that she “killed it” in the movie, saying:

“I might have been a little biased, but I thought Bridget’s story was the most relatable and probably the most fun.”

“Biased”? Because she’s your “friend”?

Really feels like either we missed a chapter or he did! Right??

Well, according to an insider spilling to Rob Shuter, Blake felt just as confused as all the other listeners! In a new Naughty But Nice substack, Shuter revealed his Blake sources told him she was “blindsided” by the kind mention! One friend said:

“She was like, why now? He’s been silent for months, and suddenly he’s name-dropping her like everything’s fine. It felt manipulative.”

Blake thinks Trav is manipulative?! Wow! Everyone thinks he’s so… guileless. Right? Not the A Simple Favor actress! Another insider told Shuter:

“Travis might charm NFL fans, but Blake sees right through it.”

Damn, she really thinks he’s putting on a show for PR?? According to these sources! The friend said Blake refuses to play along:

“She doesn’t want to look petty. But she also doesn’t want to be gaslit into pretending everything’s fine.”

She thinks Trav is gaslighting her now? Damn!

It does seem like his mention of her, while ostensibly pleasant, was far from a good sign — and in fact may have done some real damage to potential reconciliation for the friends. The Blake confidant says Taylor’s silent approach, letting things cool down, was better:

“Taylor pulled back completely. Now Travis is trying to smooth it over publicly — but it’s just stirring things up again.”

Ultimately? The friend says Blake can’t take Trav’s compliments at face value. So she’s “hurt” feeling like he’s trying to pull one over on her.

We just have to wonder… If this is true, is it possible the Gossip Girl alum is just projecting a bit here? Maybe Trav is capable of just being gracious despite it all? The man does seem to get along with everyone he meets. Maybe he’s just built differently than she is, and it’s confusing?

The other really important factor to note here, though? Travis’ mustache. Yes, really. It seems a lot of folks didn’t notice Trav’s facial hair is quite a bit different in this video. And that’s because it was originally filmed way back on October 16, 2024! That’s right, this vid is a YEAR OLD! It was originally a Patreon exclusive and was only released to the rest of the world on YouTube this week.

So really, this is probably not a sign of anything! And in fact, his “friend” comments might not be manipulative in the slightest… just wildly out of date.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

