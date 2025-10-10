Kylie Kelce Explains Taylor Swift's Most Controversial The Life Of A Showgirl Lyrics!

Surprisingly, the most controversial lyric from Taylor Swift‘s new album turned out not to have anything to do with coke or deals with devils… It was about having kids with Travis Kelce!

In the love song WI$H LI$T, Tay sings about dreaming of a simple life with her future hubby, that rather than yachts and fame and fortune, “I just want you”:

“Have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you”

That line has launched a thousand angry TikToks as folks reach so, so hard to say it’s about promoting eugenics. Yes, because Trav is a white man, she clearly is saying she only wants everyone on the block to be white, and wants to propagate the white race, like she’s Elon Musk. That’s the criticism, believe it or not.

Plenty of Swifties have already blasted the hell out of that argument. But Kylie, who actually knows Travis and Taylor, has a different take about what that line means.

Kylie loves her some Wood… but WI$H LI$T is her “favorite song on the album.” And she feels that “kids… looking like you” line deep in her soul. She explained on her Not Gonna Lie podcast on Thursday:

“I’ve said it many times before, the Kelce genes are strong.”

She explained how, for “Uncle Trav’s birthday” the Kansas City Chiefs posted a bunch of baby pics of their future Hall of Fame tight end, some with his big bro Jason Kelce right next to him. And dammit if she didn’t see her daughters’ faces looking back at her!

And here are her three eldest daughters…

Yeah. They all look like their father and their uncle. They all look like Kelces. It’s something she’s been complaining about for quite some time, shouting out back in September:

“I feel like a lot of moms can relate to me when I say this. I just want one child, one child that looks like me. Because, I don’t know, I grew ’em!”

But now? After seeing this photo? Kylie says she’s “given up” on hoping her kids would look like her at all:

“The genes are strong, guys. I don’t know what to tell you. I’ve been saying this from the beginning. We saw Wyatt come out, it’s like we’d cloned Jason in girl form.”

She knows it, and Auntie Tay Tay knows it, too: “We don’t have a fighting chance.” Hence, the line “got the whole block looking like you” isn’t about wanting white children, it’s a sign of Taylor’s wry resignation that if she and Trav have kids, they will all look like him. Or, as the tweet that riled up the podcast host worded it:

“The Fate of Kylie Kelce.”

Kylie did say, “luckily they make very cute children.” So Tay has that to look forward to!

As for the “whole block” thing? Kylie quipped that she and Jason “do have half the block already covered, especially when they scatter.” So not that crazy a line. And DEFINITELY not what these bad-faith takes are saying!

You can see Kylie’s whole BS-free take (below)!

