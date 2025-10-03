Blake Lively Sends Taylor Swift An Olive Branch After CANCELLED!

Is Blake Lively trying to get back on Taylor Swift‘s good side?

Well, it sure looks like it! As we’ve been covering, T-Swizzle and her good ol’ pal Blake haven’t seemed to be on the best terms. Last we heard, they’re not speaking at all amid this never-ending legal drama with Justin Baldoni. Did Blake really threaten to leak Tay’s messages? We don’t know. But it’s definitely seemed like the friendship is over, and neither of them has done anything publicly to disabuse anyone of that notion!

Tay is literally godmother to the It Ends With Us star’s children! What a mess! But are things starting to look up? Or, at least, is Blake giving it her best shot?

On Instagram, Mz. Swift posted the announcement of the official release of her newest album The Life of a Showgirl. Previously, we haven’t seen any recent interactions between her and the Gossip Girl alum… until now. Blake dropped a “like” on Tay’s post!

A digital era olive branch? Hey, at least a little heart is something! And we have to wonder if it’s because of CANCELLED! One of the more controversial tracks on the new album is about not jumping on the bandwagon and throwing away friendships with people over their mistakes. So no wonder lots of Swifties are convinced the catchy song is about Blake! Hey, even if it’s about Brittany Mahomes, as others suppose, it still could be a signal to Blake, right? That Tay isn’t the type to throw someone away over a controversy? Maybe she sees an opportunity?

So… are these two really on some new s**t? Doing better than they ever were? Is there a path to reconciliation? Hmm. What do U think, Swiftie sleuths? Sound OFF (below).

