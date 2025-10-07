Travis Kelce & Brother Jason GUSH Over 'Friend' Blake Lively Despite Supposed Taylor Swift Feud: 'Blake, I Love You'

Are they out of the woods? Are they in the clear? Is there no bad blood?!?

Sure sounds like it! We’ve been following all the drama with Taylor Swift and her (ex?) best friend Blake Lively — and from where it stands, it seems like their feud might be over? Or maybe it never started? For a while, rumor had it Tay and Ryan Reynolds‘ wife weren’t on speaking terms following all the It Ends With Us legal drama. We all saw the email Blake sent exploiting her BFF. And supposedly she’d damn near blackmailed Taylor for support?! We were hearing that their friendship was basically over!

But there have been signs maybe that was premature… like Blake dropping a “like” on one of Taylor’s recent posts, speculation the Actually Romantic singer is wearing the Gossip Girl alum’s jewelry in her TLOAS photoshoot, and now this…

Travis Kelce would know if Tay was on bad terms with someone. And he isn’t acting like it! He and big bro Jason Kelce dropped a new mini-episode of their New Heights podcast in which they do their “Film Club” segment, reviewing a classic movie. The fans demanded they cover 2005’s The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants — and now we know why! They wanted that Blake tea! And it might have worked! Jason said in the video:

“[The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants] was also the film debut of our friend Blake Lively.”

“Our friend”?? OMG!

Related: Taylor FINALLY Addresses Super Bowl Halftime Show Rumors!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end added a “nice!” before saying that Blake “killed it,” gushing:

“I might have been a little biased, but I thought Bridget’s story was the most relatable and probably the most fun.”

Jason went on to joke about how Blake ran in the movie, saying her character was “obviously tall, strong, bold, beautiful, athletic” — but then jabbed:

“I gotta admit, not the best run. Blake, I love you [but] it does not strike me as a star athlete run.”

Ha! Huh. The former Philadelphia Eagles player is jabbing at her, but in that playful way friends do! Hmm… He also went on to say her performance was “impressive”:

“She has good endurance, though, because to be running like that and to be talking. I would be f**king gassed and be way worse at trying to spit my lines if I was running and talking.”

Wow. Seriously, this is nothing but love! Watch for yourself around the 3:20 timestamp (below):

Were you expecting such high praise of Blake from these guys? Especially considering everything that’s been going on with Taylor? Sound OFF with your thoughts (below).

[Image via New Heights/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]