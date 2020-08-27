Blake Lively Thirsting Over Ryan Reynolds For Her Birthday Is ALL OF US!

Blake Lively was drooling when her husband Ryan Reynolds brought out her birthday cake — and no, she wasn’t looking at the dessert!

The actress, who turned 33 on Tuesday, took to her Instagram Stories to share special moments of her big day, which included being showered with treats like a homemade McMuffin, birthday cake popsicles, Ladurée macaroons, and stunning jewelry.

To top it all off, Lively’s super hot hubby hand delivered her angel food birthday cake topped with plenty of fresh berries and lit candles — but the birthday girl was feeling more grateful for the Deadpool star’s ripped arms. In her IG Stories, the Gossip Girl alum, who is known to be playful with her husband on social media, gradually zoomed in on the actor’s muscular biceps in the next few shots, with the final pic saying, “Happy Birthday to me.”

See for yourself (below):

Ha! Who needs b-day dessert when you’re husband is such a dang snack!? Mmm… veins…

Of course, the starlet did receive lots of actual presents on her big day. In addition to the aforementioned sweets, the A Simple Favor star was also gifted Ross Bread pastries from her sister, Robyn.

She wrote on one of her Stories:

“Yup. I know. Impossible. More food. Thank god we have 13 family and friends quarantining with us.”

As for the non-edible gifts, the mother-of-three received a necklace with her daughters’ names from jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, a floral delivery, and a nostalgic ’90s package that was complete with Lisa Frank accessories and a Britney Spears CD. The star also received more jewelry from her close friend and jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, who apparently didn’t have the time to answer Blake’s Facetime call.

Lively later thanked her friends Angie Niles and Justin Johnson for delivering a mini at-home spa experience to her living room and shared the High Camp Gardenias candle she received that “smells like if heaven delivered on all things promised.”

See more pics from Blake’s b-day festivities (below).

So many wonderful gifts — but let’s be honest: Ryan’s physique is obviously the gift that keeps on giving.

