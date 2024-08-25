Blake Lively Seen Packing On The PDA With Ryan Reynolds At Taylor Swift’s House Amid IEWU Drama! Look!

Blake Lively is hunkering down for some hubby and bestie time amid all the It Ends with Us drama.

As we’ve been following, the 36-year-old has been getting dragged online amid the release of her and Justin Baldoni’s domestic violence drama earlier this month. It started out with fans taking issue with her promo strategy — you know, pretty much talking about anything BUT domestic violence during her press tour — but it’s since developed into much more with fans digging up old interviews of hers that haven’t aged well. Like, at ALL.

And while she’s been pretty quiet publicly, she didn’t miss an opportunity to see her BFF Taylor Swift over the weekend!

In pics obtained by Page Six on Saturday, the mom of four can be seen in attendance at the Fortnight singer’s star-studded pool party. As we previously reported, Tay Tay is currently on a break from performing after wrapping up some Eras Tour shows in London last week. So to decompress, she met Travis Kelce at her iconic beach house in Rhode Island, where it looks like Blake is also taking the opportunity to unplug!

In the photos, the Gossip Girl alum can be seen sporting an orange bikini top and floral patterned shorts at the lavish mansion. And right by her side was hubby Ryan Reynolds, who had on a pink button up shirt and a blue baseball cap. At one point, the two can even be seen planting a big ol’ kiss on one another! See (below):

Blake Lively kisses Ryan Reynolds at Taylor Swift’s mansion in first sighting amid ‘It Ends With Us’ drama https://t.co/zdIlnsxiUs pic.twitter.com/8RByQ95Ggl — Page Six (@PageSix) August 25, 2024

