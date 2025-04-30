Blake Lively SKIPPED Gigi Hadid's Birthday Party! Because Taylor Swift Was There?!

Sometimes someone walks into a party, and their presence makes such a statement. And sometimes the fact they no-show makes an even bigger one!

Gigi Hadid celebrated her birthday with a small but star-studded gathering on Friday in the Le Chalet private bar in L’Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City. Obvi her boyfriend Bradley Cooper was there with her, but they were also joined by Anne Hathaway, Zöe Kravitz, Emily Ratajkowski, Anok Yai, and Will Arnett.

We heard later, though there were no photos, that Taylor Swift showed up to support her girl, too! We had a pretty big hint as her bodyguard was spotted. But also an eyewitness confirmed to DeuxMoi later that Tay herself was present, apparently making the trip from her secret hideaway in Boca Raton. Long trip, but hey — how often does your girl turn 30, right?

If something seems off about the gathering, it may be that a staple of Tay Tay and Gigi’s girls nights is missing. Where was Blake Lively??

That’s right, Blake skipped the festivities! What the heck?! It’s not like she’s laying low, she was out the night before at that Time 100 gala, where she was the one being celebrated. Same on the following Monday at her Another Simple Favor premiere. She was in NYC already, where she lives. So it wasn’t a trek like it was for Tay. And it was Gigi’s 30th! That’s such a big birthday! And they’re such good pals! Why wouldn’t she be there??

Well, there’s a couple different possibilities. There’s been a lot of back and forth about whether Tay — and her boyfriend Travis Kelce now — are keeping their distance from Blake and hubby Ryan Reynolds. They reportedly want nothing to do with that whole legal drama. Does Gigi feel the same way? Did she not invite (or disinvite) Blake because she also needs some distance? Is she worried about getting subpoenaed too? It’s rough — but it makes sense.

There is another possibility, though. A rather glaring one.

Did Blake skip the event because Taylor was there? She knew she was going to come and didn’t want things to be awkward because they really are so bad between them right now? Or, maybe even worse, Taylor asked Gigi not to have Blake there because of the bad blood??

Damn, we can’t see a possibility here that looks good for Blake. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

