Good Luck, Blake Lively! Taylor Swift 'Does Not Want To Be Involved' In It Ends With Us Legal Battle!

Taylor Swift may have made amends with Blake Lively — but she does NOT want to help out in her legal battle against Justin Baldoni!

The pop star and Ryan Reynolds‘ bestie Hugh Jackman are expected to be served this week amid the It Ends With Us court case. We already know throughout Blake and Justin’s filings that Tay Tay was pretty involved behind the scenes on the Colleen Hoover flick, with the Gossip Girl lead calling her one of her “dragons” helping support her creative decisions. Because of this, Taylor is expected to be deposed to get her side of the story out there. But she’s not happy about it!

Speaking to ET on Wednesday, an insider confirmed the Anti-Hero artist is likely to be subpoenaed soon, though she hasn’t received any papers yet. It’s not something the songwriter wants to rush, though…

An insider dished:

“Taylor does not want to be involved in Blake’s legal battle with Justin. She and Travis [Kelce] have been laying low, traveling, and enjoying some time off and quiet time together.”

Yeah, we’re not surprised. Taylor’s been avoiding getting dragged further into this mess since the very beginning!

While Taylor was mentioned a ton in the lawsuit, it turned out she was one of the most hurt by Blake’s actions after feeling “used” when she realized the A Simple Favor alum had set her up by inviting her over as a scare tactic against the Jane the Virgin actor during a script meeting. There were reports Blake was using her name in other circles too as she fought to get her way on the production. Taylor was so upset over this that she took some space away from their friendship!

Recently, they finally started to warm up to each other again after the embattled film star apologized, a source told Page Six:

“It was important to Blake to be on good terms again with Taylor. It was never her intention to hurt Taylor or cause any harm to their friendship. Blake missed their friendship and she hopes they can put this whole thing behind them.”

The confidant said Taylor “appreciated” the apology, which she felt “was genuine and heartfelt.” She was also just “ready to move forward.” Great for the friends… for now, at least. If Taylor’s really served, it’s going to be very difficult for her to move on — so things are likely to get heated again!

If Blake thought an apology was going to help get Taylor on her side for the next step of this legal process, it seems she was very wrong. It appears like the Grammy winner isn’t going to talk willingly. Oof!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised Taylor’s resisting helping her pal so much? Sound OFF (below).

