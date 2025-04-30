Selena Gomez 'Warned' Taylor Swift About Blake Lively 'Years Ago': SOURCE

Selena Gomez was worried about Taylor Swift‘s friendship with Blake Lively — long before the It Ends With Us drama, according to an inside source!

Tay isn’t happy about getting entangled in the Gossip Girl star and Ryan Reynolds‘ nasty legal battle with Justin Baldoni! She doesn’t want to be involved in controversy if she can avoid it — nor does she want to be referred to as one of Blake’s dragons, to be used as an intimidation tactic! It led to a rift between the besties. Sure, it supposedly was a brief row. Sources claimed Blake apologized to Tay, and the pop star forgave her. Is all well, though? Because fans noticed Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, unfollowed Ryan on Instagram over the weekend!

Page Six reported the football player hit the unfollow button due to the couple’s legal dispute. Like the Evermore singer, Travis apparently doesn’t want to be in the middle of the messy situation. But what does this mean with Taylor? Is her friendship with Blake and Ryan over? Did the subpoena drive a wedge further between them, even though the actress apologized? It’s unknown where the trio stands, but the unfollow says a lot about where Tayvis might be at!

And one person who really hopes all this means Taylor realized Blake may not have been the greatest friend to have in her corner? Selena! Yes, Tay’s other bestie hasn’t been a fan of the A Simple Favor star for a long time!

A source told Dailymail.com over the weekend that the Only Murders in the Building star has always been wary of Blake because of how she “latched onto Taylor”! Whoa! Not only that, this source says she made sure to tell the Cruel Summer artist about her feelings:

“She warned Taylor about Blake, raising her concerns years ago.”

As for what Selena said in the warning? The source didn’t say exactly. We’re sure the wording must have been pretty sensitive.

They did mention the Slow Down singer always thought it was strange how Blake described her friendship with Taylor, how close it got so quickly:

“Blake called Taylor her best friend and family and then asked her to be the godmother of her children. Selena always found this odd, but she let it be. So everything that is happening now comes as no surprise at all to Selena.”

We doubt Selena would say “I told you so” to Tay… but we bet she’s thinking it! Oof! The insider added that the SAG winner “wishes no one harm or ill will” but “she is glad that Taylor is getting to see what she has felt for years.” Moving forward, Selly plans to stick by the Red singer’s side as much as possible:

“Selena wishes Taylor was not involved in this and will be there for her however she can.”

Taylor must wish she listened to Selena all those years ago! If she really said all this, of course… Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

