Travis Kelce DONE With Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively -- He Doesn't Trust Them Not To Throw Taylor Swift 'Under The Bus': SOURCE

Travis Kelce doesn’t want to get involved with any drama — much less something that has nothing to do with him!

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni‘s It Ends With Us drama has gone from Hollywood gossip to full-on legal battle over the past few months. Everybody has an opinion about the ongoing fight — and increasingly, more people are getting involved in one way or another! But not Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend. At least… not if he can help it.

As we’ve reported, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end hit the unfollow button on Blake’s hubby Ryan Reynolds. It may not seem like much, but on Instagram it’s the kiss of death! More than anything, it might be a sign that Tay Tay and Blake are DONE as pals. But now we’re hearing more about Trav’s mindset!!

According to an insider spilling to DailyMail.com on Monday night, the NFL superstar chose to unfollow the Deadpool lead because he’s “fed up with the whole drama.”

Okay, fair enough. That’s kind of what we’ve been tracking so far. But it goes beyond that that! See, this DM source said there’s more to it than just Travis not wanting to get muddled up in It Ends With Us dramz. No, Trav specifically doesn’t want to get muddled up in LAWSUIT dramz! Specifically regarding the ongoing legal battle between Blake and Baldoni, the source explained:

“It’s not just about the spectacle of it all. Travis is concerned that he could potentially be questioned too since he was with Taylor as some of this was going down.”

Yikes!!

See, Swift has already been dragged into the lawsuit to the point where she could be deposed over her alleged exchanges with Blake about Justin and the IEWU mess. But as we reported late last week, Taylor REALLY does not want to be involved in the lawsuit if she can help it. And neither does her man! The insider noted:

“He and Taylor have been lying low after she got sucked in.”

But, like, literally! DM references now the world-famous duo has been hiding out in Kansas City during recent times — when they aren’t off on vacation or hanging out down in Boca Raton, Florida, that is. And that low-key schedule works just fine for Travis, who just wants to gear up for his final NFL season.

But it’s worse than that. This insider really makes it sound like after all the drama with the Game of Thrones email and Tay being subpoenaed… he just doesn’t trust Ryan anymore! So fear of getting wrapped up in it or no, he’s DONE with the guy! And doesn’t care who knows it!

The source claims:

“Travis is not fake, and he is not going to pretend to be bros with someone who would throw him or Taylor under the bus.”

Well, damn!

Don’t count on a reconciliation ahead, either. At least not anytime soon! The source continued in that vein regarding how Kelce and Swift feel about their now-former friends:

“The two of them have cut out Ryan and Blake for the time being.”

And yeah, maybe they could re-connect as a fearsome foursome one day. But it won’t be like it was. The insider concluded:

“Once all of this blows over it will change, but as of right now this is the way it is. Taylor and Blake will never be the way they were after this, and Travis does not have people in his life that he feels are not authentic.”

Wowza. Surprising, perhaps, but it also seems pretty straightforward to us. That’s how Travis feels and so that’s the way it’ll be!

What about U, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your takes down in the comments (below)!

