Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Should Blake Lively Be Cancelled??? Blake Lively Was 'Effortlessly Rude' On It Ends With Us Set, Says Insider, But Justin Baldoni Was Problematic Too! Blake Lively Called Out For Using Slur! And... | Perez Hilton Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni REFUSED To Be On Set Together -- And They're Not The Only Ones! Yet ANOTHER Shady Blake Lively Reporter Spat Unearthed -- Including A Dig At Ex Penn Badgley! Justin Baldoni Surprises Movie Theater Audience To Talk About Domestic Violence Amid Blake Lively Drama Blake Lively Called Out AGAIN For Using Super Problematic Transgender Slur Amid Endless It Ends With Us Controversy! PR Plan?? TikToker Claims She Received Sketchy DMs Instructing Her How To Discuss Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Drama! Publicist Reveals What It's REALLY Like To Work With Justin Baldoni -- And Her Story May Surprise You! It Ends With Us Author & Cast SCARED Of Blake Lively, Says Insider Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us Co-Star Brandon Sklenar Says 'Everything Was Really Challenging' -- Joke Or Shade? Ryan Reynolds Cheated On Scarlett Johansson & Blake Lively KILLED The Story, Claims NYT Bestselling Author!

Blake Lively

Blake Lively Threatened The Film Studio - With Taylor Swift!

Blake Lively Threatened The Film Studio - With Taylor Swift!

New accusations against Blake Lively! And allegations against Justin Baldoni too!

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 20, 2024 00:30am PDT

Share This