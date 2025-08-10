Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Did I Just Outsmart Blake Lively’s Expensive Lawyers? I Think I Did!!!! | Perez Hilton Blake Lively And Her Judge Are Conspiring Against Me! This Is Not Right Or Fair! And I Am Fighting Back!!!! I Just: Blake Lively’s Judge Just Scolded Me - Publicly! Here Is My Response! Plus, I Brought Taylor Swift Back Into This Justin Baldoni Mess! I Told The Judge... | Perez Hilton Blake Lively’s Judge Declares That Justin Baldoni’s Lawyers Have Been Abusing The Court’s Docket! Reprimands Them AND Gives Her Another Win - Of Course! He just: Judge Sides With Blake Lively -- Agrees Justin Baldoni Tried To Stir Up 'Scandal' Over Deposition! Did I Go Too Far? I Just Told Blake Lively’s Judge Something Even CRAZIER! And, A Lot Of Content Creators Are Mad At Me! Because... | Perez Hilton Am I Trolling Blake Lively? THE TRUTH! | Perez Hilton Justin Baldoni Calls Out Blake Lively Lies! Denies Leaking Her Deposition Details! And DARES Her To: Blake Lively's Lawyers Just Got Hit HARD - By Me!!! I Filed Two New Legal Actions! And I'm Not Backing Down! Let's Get Into It All HERE! | Perez Hilton Blake Lively Wants ME To Pay Her Attorney’s Fees! WTF?????? Here Is My Response! | Perez Hilton It’s War! Blake Lively’s Attorneys vs ME!!!! Her Lawyer Just Asked The Court To Break The Law! SERIOUSLY! | Perez Hilton Blake Lively’s Judge Is Biased In Favor Of Justin Baldoni’s Nemesis - And I Just Told Him That! THIS IS SAVAGE:

Blake Lively

Blake Lively Used My Children To Hurt Me - And Endanger Them! Is This Okay? Her Bestie Judge Is Okay With It! | Perez Hilton

Blake Lively Used My Children To Hurt Me - And Endanger Them! Is This Okay? Her Bestie Judge Is Okay With It! | Perez Hilton

Despicable! Deplorable! Blake Lively

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 10, 2025 09:14am PDT

Share This