Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Blake Lively Will Not Show Up! Justin Baldoni Capitulates To Her Diva Demands!!! And: Blake Lively Tries To Delay Her Deposition - Again! HOURS Before Scheduled Start! Justin Baldoni Has A Credibility Issue! The Judge Says: Is Blake Lively Coming For Critics Just To Draw Out Anonymous It Ends With Us Crew Who Have Spoken Out Against Her?! Congratulations, Justin Baldoni! Blake Lively Finally Takes An L! The Judge Just Ruled: Blake Lively Is Such A Movie Star, She Tells The Court, That She Can Not: More Bad News For Justin Baldoni! He’s Going To Lose This Too: Blake Lively Scores ANOTHER Win -- Deposition In Justin Baldoni Case Will Be Held On Her Terms! Blake Lively Does Not Want You To Know This: Blake Lively Still Hasn't Served Me A Subpoena, But: | Perez Hilton Justin Baldoni’s Team SLAMS Blake Lively For Using 'Her Celebrity Status' To Alter Deposition!

Blake Lively

Blake Lively Will Not Show Up! Justin Baldoni Capitulates To Her Diva Demands!!! And:

Blake Lively Will Not Show Up! Justin Baldoni Capitulates To Her Diva Demands!!! And:

How CONVENIENT that the judge’s ruling was released when it was! IYKYK!

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 16, 2025 21:44pm PDT

Share This