Blake Lively’s Latest OBSESSION! It felt SO GOOD to make this! Enjoy! Blake Lively… Related Posts Trying Blake Lively's Betty Booze For The First Time And... | Perez Hilton Siding AGAINST Taylor Swift?! Pals Ed Sheeran & Cara Delevingne Cozy Up To Charli XCX In New Pics! Blake Lively Claims That Justin Baldoni Broke The Law AGAIN! According To Her: We Have Gotten Blake Lively Wrong! She’s Misunderstood! And Now: CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Oct 31, 2025 13:29pm PDT Share This Categories Blake Lively Film Flickers Legal Matters PerezTV YouTube