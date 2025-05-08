Blake Lively’s Lawyer Gives First Interview About Justin Baldoni Case! Reveals A LOT! Game Changer? Ryan Reynolds’ Wife: OMG!!! Blake Lively‘s attorney… Related Posts Ryan Reynolds Got Trolled! Was This Uncalled For? | Perez Hilton Blake Lively Has Destroyed Justin Baldoni - Literally! He Now: Congratulations, Blake Lively! Blake Lively, Self-Appointed Champion Of Women, Has... | Perez Hilton CLICK HERE TO COMMENT May 08, 2025 11:44am PDT Share This Categories Blake Lively Justin Baldoni PerezTV YouTube