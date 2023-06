It is summer. It’s hot. And it just got hotter with BLOND:ISH‘s Call My Name.

This is a dance song that feels like it could be a hit in Europe. They’re more open to this kind of music being mainstream!

If you want to get your feet moving and happy, check this out!

Super high enegery!

Listen above!

