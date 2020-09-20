Blue Ivy Carter Hilariously Shutting Down Beyoncé’s ‘Corny Joke’ Is A MUST WATCH!

Blue Ivy Carter is absolutely SAVAGE, in the best way possible!

Beyoncé‘s 8-year-old daughter gave us a much-needed laugh in a cute new clip where she tries to stop her momma from telling a corny joke. The hilarious mother-daughter moment was brought to us by Tina Knowles-Lawson, who enlisted the Black Is King singer and several other stars to read corny jokes for a virtual charity event called the Wearable Art Gala to benefit the WACO Theater in Los Angeles.

In the funny video, shared to Instagram by Bey’s momma, the 39-year-old is seen makeup-free in a black hoodie as she tries to tell a gag about Snoop Dogg. She joked:

“Why does Snoop Dogg need an umbrella? For drizzle, my nizzle.”

But Blue literally puts her hand out to shush her! She quickly interrupts:

“No, that voice? Mom, the voice, no.”

LOLz, somebody is not impressed! Actually, neither was Ms. Tina who included a voice note where she asked her famous daughter to freshen up a bit before getting on camera. That brutal honesty runs in the fam, we guess!

WATCH both of Beyoncé’s takes in the clip (below):

You just have to respect the brutal honesty, right? We love the sense of humor that these two share! Perezcious readers, admit it: you chuckled didn’t you?

