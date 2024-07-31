Bollywood Actor Reveals He Met Wife When She Was Just 9 Years Old -- And He Was 20!

It’s always a joy hearing the story of how a couple first met, but this one’s just not it…

If you ever tune into Bollywood movies, you may have heard the names Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. They’re some of the highest paid actors on the Bollywood scene, and they’re also married. On the surface they seem like a total power couple, right? But when you look into their history, things get a little weird…

During an episode of Nikhil Kamath’s People by WTF podcast over the weekend, Ranbir opened up about the first time he ever met Alia… Who’s over a decade younger than him. And spoiler alert: it wasn’t just in the last few years! The Animal star admitted:

“She’s 11 years younger than me. And when I met her, she — it’s very funny — the first time I met Alia was when she was 9 years old and I was 20 years old.”

Ummm, we’re sorry… WHAT?!?!?!?! And it gets even worse given the context! He continued:

“We did a photoshoot together for a movie Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to make called Balika Vadhu about child marriage. So that’s the first time I met her.”

Ick!

Ranbir admitted “it seems a little weird now,” but said he STILL has the pics from the photoshoot. Uh…

The pair ended up crossing paths again in 2018 while working on Brahmāstra: Part One — Shiva together, striking up a romance and later quarantining together during the COVID shutdown in 2020. He added:

“Alia was somebody who I met over the years and I knew that this person is special. I have immense respect for her as an actor, as an artist, as a person, as a daughter, as a sister, and she really makes me smile … I’m so lucky because I married somebody who I’m so close to as a friend. Like, we can really chat, laugh, bitch. She’s my best friend, and I got really lucky with that.”

Ranbir is now 41 and Alia 30, and the spouses share 1-year-old daughter Raha.

Hear him talk about it at the 55:47 mark (below):

Even though they didn’t strike up a romance until at least 2018, they still met when she was a CHILD and he was an adult! And under the circumstances of providing commentary on child marriage!!! And even in 2018, she would have been 24 when he was 35!

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers??

