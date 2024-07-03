Gerard Butler's New Girlfriend Was 11 Years Old When 300 Came Out

Gerard Butler is the latest Hollywood star to fish in a MUCH younger dating pool — two and a half decades younger, to be exact!

In photos obtained by The US Sun on Wednesday, the 54-year-old can be seen on a stroll in London’s Primrose Hill with a hawt model who’s quite literally a quarter of a century younger than him: 29-year-old model Penny Lane!

Gerard wore a khaki outfit including pants and matching shirt — more fashionable than it sounds — along with a cute newsboy hat and sunglasses. The up-and-comer sported dark leggings, a gray zip up, and a leather jacket. And she couldn’t keep her hands off the Hollywood hero!

Check out Penny gleefully rubbing her man’s shoulders (below):

Gerard Butler, 54, spotted cosying up to stunning 29-year-old model in London https://t.co/m8pDtHBm9Q — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) July 3, 2024

Penny was notably voted the Sports Illustrated Rookie of 2024, and had a small role in the Justice League movie, according to IMDb. This is the first we’ve seen of Gerard opening up his heart to love again since splitting with longtime girlfriend and real estate investor Morgan Brown in 2020. We guess all it took is someone who could be his daughter’s age??

Some say age is just a number, but 25 years is a LONG TIME. Let’s put it this way… When 300 came out — and hunky Gerry was already well into his 30s — she was 11 years old. That’s a pretty icky thought considering…

But at the same time, she’s nearly 30 years old and can make decisions for herself, so… We mean it’s better than Bill Belichick and his GF’s age gap! Low bar, we guess…

What are YOUR thoughts on Gerard’s latest romance, Perezcious readers? Is she too young for him? Do you think it’s sketchy? Or just fine?? Let us know in the comments down below!

