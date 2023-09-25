Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Rapper Krayzie Bone On Breathing Machine After Coughing Up BLOOD

Krayzie Bone is fighting for his life.

The rapper, who was made famous with his ‘90s musical group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, reportedly checked himself into a Los Angeles hospital on Friday after coughing up BLOOD! Insiders told AllHipHop on Sunday that the artist suffers from sarcoidosis, which the American Lung Association describes as an “inflammatory disease in which the immune system overreacts, causing groups of cells to form clusters of inflamed tissue called ‘granulomas’ in one or more organs of the body.”

The insider added that the 50-year-old underwent a CT scan during which doctors discovered a leaking artery in one of his lungs, leading to an immediate surgery. Unfortunately, the operation wasn’t able to stop the bleeding, and as of Sunday, he’s apparently being kept sedated and on a breathing machine as he fights for his life in that scary situation.

Shortly after news broke, celebs and fans alike began speaking out in support for the artist. Krayzie’s bandmate Bizzy Bone took to his Instagram Story, writing “#PrayForKray” over a picture of the artist. He also shared a carousel of images on his page, which you can scroll through (below):

NBA star LeBron James, who’s been a fan of the rapper for years, took to X (Twitter) on Sunday to share his prayers. See (below):

See more messages of support (below):

Y’all say a prayer for a real one. Hip hop legend Krayzie Bone is fighting for his life right now. #Pray4Kray #BoneThugs pic.twitter.com/FllXQW9y2c — LV Jay (@LVJayC) September 24, 2023

I was a lost kid from the streets of South Auckland.@BTNHBONETHUGS music got me through so much shit. Hearing the news about Krayzie Bone I just can't believe it. Please get through this bro, way too soon for you to go! #krayziebone #bonethugsnharmony pic.twitter.com/4Y0iO72MyF — SRC (@esrcee) September 25, 2023

We’re keeping Krayzie in our thoughts during this very uncertain time!

