Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Rapper Krayzie Bone Addresses Fans From Hospital After Fighting For Life For ‘9 Days’!

Krayzie Bone pulled through!

Late last month, the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony alum checked himself into an LA hospital after coughing up blood — and quickly went downhill. Insiders told AllHipHop at the time he developed a granuloma, or a cluster of inflamed cells on his lung, which led to a bleeding artery. This was all part of his ongoing battle with sarcoidosis. Surgery couldn’t even stop the bleeding, and he was placed on a breathing machine to keep him alive.

But the 50-year-old fought hard — and is now finally in the recovery process!

Related: RHOBH‘s Brandi Glanville Hospitalized After She ‘Collapsed At Home’

On Tuesday, the Crossroads rapper took to Instagram to share a selfie in his hospital room, opening up about the scary situation:

“Just fought for life Literally for 9 days straight.”

Damn! But it sounds like his faith helped him pull through:

“I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with me every step of the way fighting for me. Never take life for granted enjoy it while have you have it!”

He concluded by thanking fans for all the love:

“Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers trust me I needed every last one of them -KB”

See (below):

Fans quickly rushed to the comments to share more support, writing things like:

“[When] i heard the news bru broke down started prayin bro ur one of my all time favs” “Praise Lord STRONG MAN KEEP UR HEAD UP ” “Let’s gooo krazy !!!!”

We’re so glad he pulled through! Share YOUR support in the comments down below!

[Images via Krayzie Bone/Instagram & Holdin Court Podcast/YouTube]