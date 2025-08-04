Oh No! Brandi Glanville HORRIFICALLY Burned Her Face! Do NOT Do This!!!

Brandi Glanville… that has to HURT!

While continuing to battle her terrifying facial parasite, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shocked her fans once again! This time it was another facial mishap — her chemically burned skin! We’ve seen how much Brandi has gone through with this horrific condition, but this had fans’ jaws on the floor. In a new TikTok from Sunday, she says sarcastically:

“I know I look attractive.”

Her face is red, peeling, it looks so irritated. Like, it hurts our skin just looking at it. But she continued, explaining the situation she got herself into:

“Good news. You don’t have to spend a lot of money on peels and lasers anymore.”

The 52-year-old went on to explain her facial parasite hate it when she exfoliates, so she decided to put Nair on her face. Nair, the hair remover that can give you chemical burns if you leave it on for too long. Nair, the cream you’re NOT supposed to put on your face!

Related: Tori Spelling & Brandi FINALLY Hash Out Years-Long Feud

In the video, Brandi explained:

“Nair is the fountain of youth. I figured it out, but I overdid it.”

See for yourself (below):

@brandiglanvilleofficial Beauty hacks (this is a good one but do a test patch)I did 7 minutes and I’m on fire sooooioko don’t to 7 minutes it also burned the loose skin off my arms & its 7 dollars ???? mix up some aloe vera, cucumber and black tea put it in the freezer put it in the spray bottle and once it’s cold enough spray all day cause I’m in some pain ♬ original sound – Brandi Glanville

OMG!

Despite encouraging her followers to do a “patch test” in the video’s caption, they were horrified. In the comments, viewers wrote:

“I have no words but praying for you girl” “Chemical burn? I would go to the ER” “Please do NOT put Nair on your face!” “Girl NOOOO Nair is the worst on your face!!” “YOU BETTER TELL PEOPLE NOT TO TRY THIS!”

Wild… We really hope she heals soon, but that really does look SO concerning!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Brandi Glanville/Instagram/TikTok]