Tori Spelling & Brandi Glanville FINALLY Hash Out Years-Long Feud... Over Identical Cheating Scandals!

Tori Spelling and Brandi Glanville are ready to bury the hatchet!

For the time ever, the two women sat down with each other to talk about their longtime feud on a new episode of the Beverly Hills, 90210 star’s misSPELLING podcast on Friday. Brandi had a lot of issues with Tori for years because of the latter’s messy affair with her now ex-husband, Dean McDermott.

Well, it wasn’t just because of that drama… The actress also didn’t make a great first impression before the scandal! In fact, Brandi claimed Tori was a “bitch” to her! Whoa!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum claimed the first time she met the Tori & Dean: Inn Love star, she didn’t acknowledge her at all and solely focused on her then-husband Eddie Cibrian:

“You were a total bitch. You came up and said hi to [Glanville’s ex-husband] Eddie [Cibrian] and totally ignored me!”

Yikes! Tori said she never knew that was what Brandi thought of their encounter! To the podcast host, she remembered feeling happy to see Eddie since they went to high school together — and dated for a short time! Oh! Even if Tori had no idea, she now regrets upsetting Brandi back then:

“I apologize. I was telling my producer Chrissy earlier, I was like, ‘Brandi and I got along so well, she was so oh great.’ But honestly, I’m sorry if I came across that way, because I’m anything but a bitch. I get nervous and like to see people [when] they know me, will remember me.”

However, that was just the background…

The Bravo personality’s hatred of the Stori Telling author started when she found out she had an affair with Dean! Yes, it’s easy to forget, but Tori started out as the other woman. Dean was married to Mary Jo Eustace when they met. Water under the bridge these days… but it was a whole mess back then!

Related: The White Lotus Star Jason Isaacs Tries To Throw Fans Off Feud Speculation Trail!

But wait, why would Brandi care so much about another couple’s cheating scandal? Turns out Brandi was best friends with Mary Jo at the time! That is messy! And, of course, Brandi is going to be a girl’s girl and side with her pal!

However, there is another layer to this! You see, Brandi also went through the exact same betrayal as Dean’s ex! It’s actually wild how similar the cheating stories are… Remember, Eddie had cheated on her with Vanderpump Rules alum Scheana Shay and THEN LeAnn Rimes, who he met on the set of the 2008 Lifetime movie Northern Lights and ended up marrying. Just like Tori and Dean — who didn’t just meet on the set of a movie, it was even another Lifetime movie! They hooked up after co-starring in Mind Over Murder in 2005! Jeez! Be careful over at Lifetime!

All three of them — Brandi, Eddie, and LeAnn — are on good terms now, but back then? That was even messier than the Tori stuff! So after what she and her friend went through, she couldn’t help but be pissed off all the affair partners:

“My husband cheated with a person on a movie set. He met on a TV movie they did, and then you met [Dean] the exact same way. But the parallels were like wild. I was the wife at home and he cheated with his costar, and Mary Jo was the wife at home, and you cheated with her husband, who cheated with you.”

Crazy, right?!

Tori acknowledged that Brandi’s version of the story is “correct” — and even admitted that “what goes around comes around” since Dean then cheated on her. Oof. Brandi said the Scary Movie 2 star “kind of had it coming,” which… harsh but fair. She also noted she doesn’t place all the blame for an affair on just one person — it’s a crime for two:

“I blame both of them. I hate being like, ‘Oh, she stole your man.’ Like, you can’t steal a man if he doesn’t want to leave.”

For her part, Tori agreed and added that she had been labeled a “homewrecker” by many for a long time:

“I mean, it was the narrative for a couple of years straight. Everyone brings it up. I was like, ‘Oh god.’ I’ll take accountability for everything. Like, I could have said no at any point. Like, ‘You’re married, you have kids.’ And I didn’t.”

At least she’s owning up to it! Now, Brandi has moved on from the drama and is done beefing with Tori! She said:

“I don’t think that it’s your fault or it’s LeAnn’s fault. I think it’s everyone’s fault. How I was handled it after sucked because everything’s in the public and it’s hard enough to go through it privately.”

Wow! It only took them over a decade, but look at the now! They finally have made amends!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Did you ever think Brandi and Tori would make amends? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Entertainment Tonight/The Talk/YouTube, Mary Jo Eustace/Instagram]