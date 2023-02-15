Braunwyn Windham-Burke is married again… but not really?

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star popped up on Instagram on Valentine’s Day with a post celebrating love and affection. It wasn’t just any basic romance content, though. She walked the walk all the way to Sin City, where she got hitched to girlfriend Jennifer Spinner!!!

The 45-year-old star snapped a nighttime shot of herself and her lovely girlfriend in front of Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The duo was kissing romantically in the pic, as Braunwyn lifted one stiletto boot-covered leg behind her to lean hard into her love.

Then, in the caption, the Bravo alum wrote:

“Crazy…in love. I adore you @hashtag_blehssed You’re my love, my best friend, the reason I laugh. I’m the luckiest girl in the world. Here’s to a lifetime of adventures”

Hashtags of note at the end of her post included #cheerstogoodchoices, #vegaswedding, #ourway, and #loveislove. So that’s pretty suggestive without outright saying it!

As you can see (below), the whole thing was so wholesome and sugary-sweet:

Awww!

Spinner also dropped her own Vegas-themed (and wedding culture-related) snap in the mix, too. Late on Monday night, the pair popped up close to each other in a casino in Jennifer’s post, as you can see (below):

Saying she “hit the jackpot” with Braunwyn is SO cute! Loving their love!!

But it’s not for real yet. At least not in the eyes of the law. According to Page Six, whatever Vegas wedding chapel ceremony these two chose to have “was not legal” for two reasons. First, the outlet examined Clark County court records and found no certificate of marriage had been filed by either Windham-Burke or Spinner.

And second — and more importantly — Braunwyn is still technically married! She’s going through divorce proceedings with estranged ex Sean Burke. They’re totally over as a couple, but not quite over as a recognized partnership in the eyes of the government. So this new marriage will have to wait as far as being “official” is concerned.

Still, congrats to these two on (kind of) doing the deed! Especially from an emotional perspective!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

