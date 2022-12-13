Braunwyn Windham-Burke Claims She's 'Unable To Provide' For Herself & Children -- And Blames Ex Sean Burke!

Yikes!

Braunwyn Windham-Burke claims she can’t provide for herself or her children anymore! In a new court filing obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum claims she is “unable to provide” for herself and her estranged husband Sean Burke’s children — because he has “stopped providing any support.” Oof.

The reality star claims she is now having to rely on her family to assist her in meeting her “basic living expenses and even expenses for [her] children.” Damn. The 45-year-old is mom to Bella, 22, Rowan, 2o, Jacob, 17, twins Caden and Curren, 9, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4.

Part of the reason she’s struggling so much amid her split is she has reportedly relied on Sean to manage all of the family’s financial assets throughout their relationship, she detailed in the legal papers:

“I have relied on [Burke] for all financial security since I was 20 years old. I have relied on [Burke] to make all financial decisions for 23 years, and I have effectively been kept in the dark regarding the true extent of our business interests and assets.”

Because of this, the TV personality claims she can no longer maintain the lifestyle to which she became accustomed. And prepare yourselves, Perezcious readers. She’s about to sound spoiled AF! According to the docs, Braunwyn’s expenses used to cover luxurious trips to Europe and Asia, personal trainers, a glam squad, a shopping budget, and much more. So, obviously, she’s missing the finer things in life right now if she can’t even afford “basic” needs for her children! Jeez!!

As such, the Bravolebrity is requesting the 49-year-old to pay her $10,000 a month in spousal support because he allegedly earns “$65,000 per month” in gross income as the president and COO of Radair. She also wants her estranged husband to pay her attorneys’ fees.

Interestingly, in his response, Sean agreed to pay spousal support but requested the court also “reverse for future determination the issue of support payable to” him. Huh. Soo, does he think there will come a day when his children’s mother earns more than him?? Or is he just hoping this will be a temporary deal? Hmm.

This latest legal battle comes after Windham-Burke filed for divorce in October — nearly 23 years after they got married. Though, it was bound to happen after she came out as a lesbian in 2020! We’re glad to see Sean’s willing to help his family out in this time of need without much protest. We hope Braunwyn can get her family out of this challenging spot soon — and that she uses this extra money on what matters most before other luxuries! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

