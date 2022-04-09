RHOC Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She Has Sex HOW MANY Times A Day?!

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is the happiest she has ever been, all thanks to her new girlfriend!

As fans know, the 44-year-old reality star was married to Sean Windham-Burke for more than 20 years before they called it quits and she came out as a lesbian in 2020. Braunwyn has since found love again with Victoria Brito and from the sounds of it is enjoying every minute of their relationship!

In an interview published by The Sun on Friday, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum opened up about the intimate details of their romance – like A LOT of detail. Ever since they moved into their one-bedroom pad together in New York City after six months of dating, she gushed to the outlet that her sex life has since come to life like never before, explaining:

“I am definitely smitten. I have a beautiful relationship. I met her in New York and she feels like home to me. There’s no other way to describe it. We’ve recently moved in with each other. We have a place in Brooklyn and I’m excited to see where all this goes. I get red when I talk about it, you know, it’s spicy, it’s good, she’s got skills. The physical part of it is amazing. I’m not gonna to lie, the sex is next level. I hope every woman gets to experience this at least once in their life, what I’ve been experiencing lately.”

What has she been experiencing, you may ask? According to Braunwyn, she has been having sex 10 times a day with her new girlfriend and has enjoyed 15-minute orgasms! Yep, you read that right. 10 TIMES A DAY! She shared:

“I had a 15 minute orgasm, 15 minutes! I didn’t know that could happen. And my sex life with Sean was great. He had skills, he was good at what he did. She gives it to me in little doses. She’s like, ‘If I did it all at once, you might die.’ We have sex 10 times a day. That’s not normal.”

Damn…

The Bravolebrity went on to explain that she now feels like a “teenage boy” since her sex drive has gone through the roof to the point where she and Victoria never want to leave the bedroom:

“I didn’t think I was a sexual person. Now I’m like, ‘Let’s not leave the bed for the next three days’ I never thought I would be that person, I’m 44 and I’m like a 15 year old boy. I look at her and I get turned on, it’s hilarious. I mean, even I have to like laugh at myself.”

Talk about some major stamina, huh! However, Braunwyn admitted their great sex life all comes down to the fact that her connection with Victoria is so “easy,” saying:

“I’m just so grateful and so thankful that I get to have this second chance at life, to fall in love with a woman. I’m living my life authentically as a gay woman. That is incredible. I’m in love, it just feels good. I feel things more, I feel all the feelings and they’re real.”

Good for Braunwyn! Reactions to her confession, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Entertainment Tonight/YouTube, Braunwyn Windham-Burke/Instagram]