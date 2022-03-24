Brazilian Singer Ended Up In The Hospital After Refusing To Fart In Front Of Her Boyfriend!

A Brazilian singer may no longer be afraid to let it rip anywhere and everywhere after this wild experience!

Viviane De Queiroz Pereira – commonly known by her stage name Pocah – refused to fart in front of her boyfriend for so long that she actually ended up being hospitalized with a dangerous buildup of gas inside her body! According to Newshub, the 27-year-old songstress made the shocking admission about her flatulence-related issue in a since-deleted Instagram Story. She reportedly confessed to her 15.7 million followers on the platform that she was too embarrassed to pass gas around her beau since they were not on “farting terms” quite yet and opted to hold it in.

Naturally, she soon started to feel some discomfort. But what did Viviane do instead of letting it go or going to the docs? Well, she immediately hopped onto TikTok to watch some videos that told her to ignore any of the “stomach pains” she was experiencing at the time. However, the pain in her abdomen later became so severe that the artist needed to seek medical attention:

“I woke up at 5:30 a.m. with severe stomach pains and ended up in the hospital.”

At the hospital, the doctor ended up diagnosing her with an “accumulation of trapped farts.” If you didn’t know, trapped gas basically occurs when methane does not pass through the intestines, causing sharp pains or discomfort in the stomach. Normally, the condition is either caused by certain foods or other medical conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome. It is also not typically brought on because someone is too shy about farting in front of their man. However, there is always a first!

Fortunately, the doctors were about to resolve the issue, and Viviane reassured her fans on the ‘gram that she is now “fine.” Following the whole ordeal, though, she plans on breaking wind whenever she has to and encourages everyone to do so as well:

“But that’s it, guys. I’m medicated and I’m fine. Girls, don’t be ashamed to fart in front of your guy, because what’s really embarrassing is not letting your guy sleep because you’re in discomfort, going to hospital with your guy, and the diagnosis being ‘trapped farts.’ From now on, I’m letting them rip, guys.”

Better out than in, as Shrek says! Reactions to this insane story, y’all? Do you plan on just letting it rip in front of your partner after learning about Viviane’s experience? Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments (below).

[Image via Viviane De Queiroz Pereira/Instagram]