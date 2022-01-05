90 Day Fiancé Fart Seller Rushed To The Hospital For TOO MUCH GAS!

It’s still early days, but this might be one of the most eyebrow-raising stories of the year!

90 Day Fiancé alum Stephanie Matto was recently hospitalized for working too hard… on her fart business. Yep, the reality star fart seller — who began her career as a YouTuber and later appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with ex Erika Owens — is now officially out of the business after her gassy habits led to a serious health situation.

Stephanie spoke with Jam Press (via Metro) about her health scare, revealing:

“I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments. I was overdoing it.”

We’ve definitely never heard of a workaholic like her before — but in December, Stephanie claimed to have made $100K by farting into jars, so it was a seriously lucrative business. Unfortunately, the measures she was taking to keep up with demand took a toll:

“I remember within one day I had about three protein shakes and a huge bowl of black bean soup. I could tell that something was not right that evening when I was lying in bed and I could feel a pressure in my stomach moving upward. It was quite hard to breathe and every time I tried to breathe in I’d feel a pinching sensation around my heart. And that, of course, made my anxiety escalate.”

She continued:

“I actually called my friend and asked if they could come over to drive me to the hospital because I thought I was experiencing a heart attack. I ended up going to the hospital that evening. I didn’t tell my doctors about the farting in the jar but I did tell them about my diet. It was made clear that what I was experiencing wasn’t a stroke or heart attack but very intense gas pains.”

Sadly for her customers, the crisis put an end to the 31-year-old’s side hustle:

“I was advised to change my diet and to take a gas suppressant medication, which has effectively ended my business.”

Reflecting on the venture, she shared:

“I decided to do it on a whim after people requested it a few times. As luck would have it, once I put the jars up for sale they began to sell like hotcakes. I honestly could not believe the demand. I think a lot of people have this fetish in secret.”

She also revealed more of her (apparently dangerous) diet:

“I began this venture by eating mostly protein muffins, shakes, and also hard-boiled eggs. Since then I’ve decided to branch out a little bit and try some new recipes to keep it exciting. I have been loving black bean salad, onion, ham and pepper omelettes, and I have been making a really great protein smoothie with lots of banana. I think that certain foods produce better smelling farts, so I usually tend to go with the smoothies as opposed to things such as cabbage and eggs.”

The unusual entrepreneur got a lot of feedback after sharing her journey on social media. She remarked:

“I have a lot of people praising me, calling me a girl boss, telling me that I inspire them to be unashamed of who they are and what they do. But on the other end I have been getting a ton of negativity. I have even received death threats, people telling me I should end my life, and so on. I try my best to not react to these people and give them what they want, which is attention.”

She added:

“In this day and age, we need to stop tearing people down for their choices. Especially if their choices are literally hurting no one. I think there is a lot of jealousy and a lot of anti-feminism. Everyone is a feminist until a woman starts farting in jars and selling it. But I think my family is relieved [about my retirement], and honestly so is my colon. The diet was never sustainable and there was always an expiration date.”

But while she may not be… um… producing anymore, the influencer isn’t out of the game completely:

“Even though I got backlash I think it has opened a new door for me. I’m working on digital fart jar artwork at the moment. I think everything happens for a reason and although my fart-selling days are ending, I am going to save the money I’ve made and will put some into crypto. I’m also going to be donating to a charity that supports gastric disorders.”

Stephanie has already begun advertising “Fart Jar NFTs,” which are “Redeemable for Real Fart Jars, Queef Jars, Lingerie & Panties.” (If you had asked us 10 years ago what we thought the future of technology looked like, this would not have been on the list!!!) You can’t keep a girl boss down, apparently!

Wishing Stephanie the best of luck in the next phase of her business… hopefully it won’t take too much of a toll on her body this time around!

