This is one of the best songs of the year!!!!!!

We though it was Missy Elliott at first! ????

Say hello to her sonic daughter – Bree Runway! And she’s also visually wonderful, like Queen Misdemeanor!

Apeshit is like the funkiest tossed salad! Healthy and delicious and crunchy!

So many influences here – from late ’80s rap to rock!

YOU MUST LISTEN TO THIS!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Bree Runway!