Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin Mic'd Up Watching The Lakers Is The Funniest Thing You Will See All Day!

One thing we know about Brenda Song? She is a die-hard fan of the Los Angeles Lakers!

So when The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress and her fiancé Macaulay Culkin attended the team’s face-off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, they made sure to hook them up with custom merch! Check it out (below):

Sweet! Not only that, the Lakers mic’d the couple up for the game! And it’s one of the most hilarious videos we’ve seen all week! As you can imagine, Brenda was HYPED for the match! So, throughout the video, you hear her getting out of her seat to cheer on the players (and the Laker Girls) as loudly as possible — or yelling at the refs calls, including that supposed “push off!” LOLz! She even does a few victory dances when they make a basket! It’s a must-watch clip! Check it out (below):

