Brian Austin Green Gets Raw About 90210 Showmance With Tiffani Thiessen -- And Reveals What Led To Their 'Downfall'

Brian Austin Green is looking back at his past relationship with Tiffani Thiessen. And it’s not a pretty sight!

They got together in the early ’90s, before co-starring in Beverly Hills, 90210 — that’s a crucial detail. BAG was head over heels. But the couple would call it off by 1995, after about three years together. In a new episode of Brian’s podcast Oldish, he gave fans the inside scoop about what really happened between the two of them… and what ultimately caused their “downfall”.

Looking back, the 51-year-old admitted he had a big crush on Tiffani before she joined the show, back when she was on Saved By The Bell:

“I had a crush on her before 90210 because we used to do all these teen magazines or whatever. I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t stand a chance. I’m reaching way above my weight class on this one’.”

But when he discovered she also had a crush on him? He was “beside” himself:

“I was like, ‘This is the coolest thing ever,’ because I’d never dated anyone before, I’d never put myself out there as I did with her.”

Aww…

Throughout their relationship he would bring her to a lot of 90210 events — so much so he eventually got a call from one of the showrunners asking her to guest star. Tiffani was originally only supposed to be on the show for two episodes, and at the time Brian thought this was “absolutely” a good idea.

But when Tiffani landed a permanent role? That’s when problems started arising between them:

“I had no idea she was going to replace Shannen [Doherty] at that point, and her storyline is going to be this [big] … and it was just the hardest thing in the world.”

He didn’t like Tiff being in a place he considered his “home” — he said it felt like she was invading his space with his “family”:

“This was more of a complete family, and I was there all day long, every single day. So all of a sudden she comes in and she’s working with people, not with me. She has a dressing [room] in the same hallway, but we have different call times, and we have different things going on. It was just an invasion in my space and what had become so dear to me as a kid not having that big family feeling? It was that. That show was so crazy, and nobody understood it like the other people on the show. Nobody would get it. So it was a really special bond.”

But he didn’t want to expand that special bond to include the woman he loved?

Oof!

Brian admitted these feelings were “for sure” the “downfall” of their relationship. How sad! He just couldn’t look past the “jealous” feelings he got:

“I was so incredibly jealous of storylines. There was just absolutely not a shred of maturity in the way I dealt [with it]. I was a wreck. Every time I’d get a new script, I was like, ‘Oh, her character starts with Luke [Perry] and now she’s with Ian [Ziering].’ She literally dated every guy on the show.”

And to make matters even more awkward, by the time Tiffani’s character Valerie finally had some romance with Brian’s character David? Well, they’d already broken up. Ouch!

Listen to Brian’s full thoughts around the 28:50 mark (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

