Tori Spelling Reveals Dean McDermott Once Called Her A TV Character's Name During Sexy Time!

You know you’re a star when your boyfriend screams out your famed television character’s name in bed!

No, really — that’s exactly how you know you’ve “made it.” At least if you’re Tori Spelling!

On the latest episode of the television vet’s misSPELLING podcast released on Monday, Tori got to talking about sex. A lot. A LOT of sex talk. And things went from PG to dirty in, like, eight seconds. But the highlight of the pod was a revelation about what her now-ex-husband Dean McDermott once called her in bed!

Included in this week’s pod was a segment Spelling likes to call “Tori Stories.” Basically, the Beverly Hills 90210 alum uses that time to answer fan questions she fields from her Instagram followers. In compiling this week’s Qs, Tori asked her fans for sex-related queries. And she got a TON of responses. Ohhh, did she ever!

Before reading them off, she joked:

“I got some of the most unhinged questions I’ve ever gotten in my life. Nothing shocks me, but I’m shocked.”

She wasn’t kidding, either! See, one fan asked if Tori ever role-played in bed as her famed 90210 character Donna Martin. Tori’s answer? Yes, she has! Kinda. But it wasn’t exactly her choice. See, the proud momma said it would “really creep me out” to actually role play as Donna. She didn’t have a choice one night, though, when then-boyfriend Dean pushed the issue.

See, it turns out Dean was a HUGE fan of the show, many years before he ever met Tori in person. He’d rush home from playing hockey with pals back in the ’90s just to see Donna. After a game one night, his friends got to teasing him for his huge prime time soap opera crush. Tori explained how he embraced it:

“They’d be in the locker room, ‘you gotta go home and see your girlfriend.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah. No shame. I’m going home. I’m a guy. I’m watching 90210. I have a crush on Tori Spelling.'”

Well, him being a fan did get a little weird when they actually met and started dating. Tori recalled how one night while they were getting it on, Dean dropped this bomb on his girlfriend:

“I always thought I was like, ‘are you just making that up to get with me?’ But, no. At some point during one of our sessions, during sex, he said, ‘Oh, my little Donna Martin.'”

WHAT!!!

And how did Tori respond?! After all, she’s already said it would “really creep me out” to role play as Donna.

That resistance didn’t materialize in the moment, though! Tori revealed that she dropped a trademark Donna response to him in the heat of the moment:

“I might have giggled back like Donna.”

OMG!

Elsewhere, uh, Tori wasn’t kidding about getting “unhinged” questions from fans. Here was another one that came in via IG:

“Would you rather be fingered in a Denny’s or kissed in an Erewhon market?”

Excuse us?!?! Thankfully, Spelling had her wits about her to answer that one:

“Well, if you know me, I’m a foodie, and I love food and comfort food. I’m gonna go food-based here and Denny’s for the win.”

LOLz!

She also answered a few other sex-related questions: her favorite position (she didn’t have one), whether she’s ever joined the Mile High Club (she said yes!), and her take on using toys in the sack:

“I’m not opposed to them. I’ve always wanted to do a sex toy.”

Plus, she gave her opinion on whether size really matters in bed:

“I don’t think so. I don’t know. I feel like chemistry is what it’s about.”

So, there you have it.

We’re still thrown by the Donna Martin role play. And the GIGGLE!!!

Reactions, y’all?! Drop ’em (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Paramount/Beverly Hills 90210/YouTube]