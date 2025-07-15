Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

90210 Icon Jennie Garth Does First Ever Underwear Photoshoot At 53! Brian Austin Green Gets Raw About 90210 Showmance With Tiffani Thiessen -- And Reveals What Led To Their 'Downfall' Tori Spelling & Brandi Glanville FINALLY Hash Out Years-Long Feud... Over Identical Cheating Scandals! Tori Spelling Defends That Controversial Child Massage Pic As Just A Joke! Tori Spelling BLASTED Online For 'Beyond Inappropriate' Chores She Gave 7-Year-Old Son! Tori Spelling Reveals She Had A Threesome On Beverly Hills, 90210 Set -- But She'll Never Do It Again! Tori Spelling Regrets Staying With Dean McDermott So Long -- Because It HURT Her Kids! Jennie Garth Reveals Secret IVF Treatment & Double Hip Replacement Surgeries After Shannen Doherty's Passing 90210 BFFs Tori Spelling & Brian Austin Green Blame Exes For 18-Year Fallout! 90210 Guest Star Admits Jennie Garth Onscreen Romance Was 'Creepy'! Tori Spelling Describes The Heartbreaking Moment She Learned Shannen Doherty Had Died Jennie Garth CHILLED By Shannen Doherty's Death -- Especially After Luke Perry!

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling Reveals Dean McDermott Once Called Her A TV Character's Name During Sexy Time!

Tori Spelling Reveals Dean McDermott Once Called Her A TV Character's Name During Sex!

You know you’re a star when your boyfriend screams out your famed television character’s name in bed!

No, really — that’s exactly how you know you’ve “made it.” At least if you’re Tori Spelling!

On the latest episode of the television vet’s misSPELLING podcast released on Monday, Tori got to talking about sex. A lot. A LOT of sex talk. And things went from PG to dirty in, like, eight seconds. But the highlight of the pod was a revelation about what her now-ex-husband Dean McDermott once called her in bed!

Related: Tori And Dean Ignored Their Debt For A Decade… And Now Owe An INSANE Amount!

Included in this week’s pod was a segment Spelling likes to call “Tori Stories.” Basically, the Beverly Hills 90210 alum uses that time to answer fan questions she fields from her Instagram followers. In compiling this week’s Qs, Tori asked her fans for sex-related queries. And she got a TON of responses. Ohhh, did she ever!

Before reading them off, she joked:

“I got some of the most unhinged questions I’ve ever gotten in my life. Nothing shocks me, but I’m shocked.”

She wasn’t kidding, either! See, one fan asked if Tori ever role-played in bed as her famed 90210 character Donna Martin. Tori’s answer? Yes, she has! Kinda. But it wasn’t exactly her choice. See, the proud momma said it would “really creep me out” to actually role play as Donna. She didn’t have a choice one night, though, when then-boyfriend Dean pushed the issue.

Related: Tori And Carmen Electra Once Used Spy Tech To Catch Their Boyfriends Cheating!

See, it turns out Dean was a HUGE fan of the show, many years before he ever met Tori in person. He’d rush home from playing hockey with pals back in the ’90s just to see Donna. After a game one night, his friends got to teasing him for his huge  prime time soap opera crush. Tori explained how he embraced it:

“They’d be in the locker room, ‘you gotta go home and see your girlfriend.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah. No shame. I’m going home. I’m a guy. I’m watching 90210. I have a crush on Tori Spelling.'”

Well, him being a fan did get a little weird when they actually met and started dating. Tori recalled how one night while they were getting it on, Dean dropped this bomb on his girlfriend:

“I always thought I was like, ‘are you just making that up to get with me?’ But, no. At some point during one of our sessions, during sex, he said, ‘Oh, my little Donna Martin.'”

WHAT!!!

Tori Spelling Reveals Dean McDermott Once Called Her A TV Character's Name During Sex!
/ (c) Paramount/Beverly Hills 90210/YouTube

And how did Tori respond?! After all, she’s already said it would “really creep me out” to role play as Donna.

That resistance didn’t materialize in the moment, though! Tori revealed that she dropped a trademark Donna response to him in the heat of the moment:

“I might have giggled back like Donna.”

OMG!

Elsewhere, uh, Tori wasn’t kidding about getting “unhinged” questions from fans. Here was another one that came in via IG:

“Would you rather be fingered in a Denny’s or kissed in an Erewhon market?”

Excuse us?!?! Thankfully, Spelling had her wits about her to answer that one:

“Well, if you know me, I’m a foodie, and I love food and comfort food. I’m gonna go food-based here and Denny’s for the win.”

LOLz!

She also answered a few other sex-related questions: her favorite position (she didn’t have one), whether she’s ever joined the Mile High Club (she said yes!), and her take on using toys in the sack:

“I’m not opposed to them. I’ve always wanted to do a sex toy.”

Plus, she gave her opinion on whether size really matters in bed:

“I don’t think so. I don’t know. I feel like chemistry is what it’s about.”

So, there you have it.

We’re still thrown by the Donna Martin role play. And the GIGGLE!!!

Reactions, y’all?! Drop ’em (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Paramount/Beverly Hills 90210/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 15, 2025 08:00am PDT

Share This