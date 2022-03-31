Brian Laundrie's Parents Trying To Dodge Lawsuit From Gabby Petito's Family!

Brian Laundrie’s parents are hitting back against the Petitos’ new lawsuit.

On Wednesday, Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino filed a motion in a Florida courtroom to dismiss the lawsuit filed against them by Gabby Petitos’ dad, Joseph Petito, and mom, Nichole Schmidt. The suit alleges that Chris and Roberta Laundrie knew about Gabby’s death much earlier than they let on — something we frankly all have kind of assumed.

Bertolino argued to the judge that there are no facts to support Gabby’s parents’ claims. Chris and Roberta also asked a judge to prevent the Petito-Schmidt families from filing an amended lawsuit should their dismissal request be granted.

The Laundries’ attorney called the Petito suit “baseless and frivolous” in a statement to The Sun, saying:

“A motion to dismiss the baseless and frivolous lawsuit commenced by Gabby Petito‘s parents was filed in court. The Laundries have exercised their constitutional right to refrain from speaking and have relied on counsel to speak for them. This is not only common practice in our civilized society but it embodies the exercise of fundamental rights under the United States and Florida Constitutions.”

He went on to say:

“The Laundries’ rights are inalienable and the Laundries can never be liable for exercising their legal rights in a permissible way. Myself and my colleagues at Trombley & Hanes, who are representing Chris and Roberta Laundrie in this matter, are confident that the constitutional rights of all citizens of this country will be protected by the dismissal of this lawsuit.”

As we reported, Joseph and Nichole have claimed in the suit that Brian told his parents about what happened with Gabby “on or about” August 28 — one day after the vlogger’s death. The lawsuit, filed on March 10, stated:

“It is believed, and therefore averred that… Brian Laundrie advised his parents, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie, that he had murdered Gabrielle Petito. On that same date, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie spoke with Attorney Steve Bertolino, and sent him a retainer on Sept. 2, 2021.”

The document charged that Brian sent texts back and forth between his phone and Gabby’s after her death “in an effort to hide the fact she was deceased.” It went on to claim Laundrie sent an additional text from Gabby’s phone on August 30 to Nicole saying there was no service in Yosemite Park “in an effort to deceive” her.

The lawsuit then alleged the Laundrie family refused to respond to questions both from law enforcement and the Petito family when an official search for Gabby’s remains was launched. That’s not all: the Petito family also believe Brian’s parents were planning to help him flee the country, per the suit. It read:

“While Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt were desperately searching for information concerning their daughter, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie were keeping the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie secret, and it is believed were making arrangements for him to leave the country.”

According to a WFLA reporter, Nichole also alleges that Roberta blocked her phone number and also her Facebook profile around September 10. Gabby’s family are seeking damages of at least $100,000, stating that they suffered pain and mental anguish. When asked if they have evidence to back up their claims, Petito and Schmidt’s attorney Pat Reilly told WFLA:

“They’ll have to wait and see. If we didn’t believe it was true, we wouldn’t have put them in the complaint.”

What do U think will come of this?

