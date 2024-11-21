Brianna Chickenfry FaceTimed With Zach Bryan’s Ex-Wife For HOURS!

Brianna Chickenfry has made an unlikely ally during her split from Zach Bryan!

On the latest installment of her BFFs podcast out on Wednesday night, the Barstool Sports personality revealed she’s been connecting with the musician’s ex-wife Rose Madden! They’ve actually spent a lot of time talking recently, she dished:

“I FaceTimed with Rose for a couple hours actually. I f**king love her. I have never felt more seen and validated in my life, same with her. Oh my gosh. She’s a great person.”

Whoa!

We guess they do have a common enemy! LOLz! Co-host Dave Portnoy remarked that he “would’ve loved to be a fly on the wall for that” phone call. Wouldn’t we all! The tea that must’ve been spilled!!

For now, though, Bri’s keeping the deets to herself, replying:

“That’s between me and Rose.”

Fair enough! They need a safe space to talk about their ex — especially if Rose went through any of the alleged emotional abuse that the influencer did. It’s nice they have each other to lean on. Hear Brianna talk about the hours-long chat (below):

Reflecting on the way Rose and others have subtly reacted to allegations made against the performer, Dave mused elsewhere:

“Quite literally every single person from his past has basically in their own way confirmed everything. It’s not like there’s a one-off [and] people are rushing to his defense. Everybody’s like yup, yup, yup.”

If you don’t know, the Something in the Orange crooner reportedly met Rose while they served in the US Navy together. They got married in 2020 but broke up less than a year later in 2021. Little info is known about what their relationship was like. Zach moved on with Deb Peifer, who has been cryptically shading him online amid this controversy. Of course, he then linked up with Brianna until their sudden split in October, and the rest is (unfortunate) history. The stories these women must have to tell…

Hear the full new podcast for more updates:

Thoughts?

