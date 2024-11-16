MORE Brianna Chickenfry Drama? 'BFF' Dave Portnoy Leaves Podcast!

Brianna Chickenfry has had one hell of a few weeks — and the drama isn’t over!

Amid her messy breakup and confessions about Zach Bryan, the internet personality is taking another hit. Her co-host and founder of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy is leaving the BFFs podcast. Whaaat?!

On Thursday’s episode of The Unnamed Show, the businessman announced his departure from the podcast following all the recent controversies they’ve been covering. He said the “subjects don’t interest” him whatsoever, so he’s taking a step back from all the coverage:

“They show me the topics when I go in there. I haven’t done any research, and I’m just ripping apart 18-year-olds, who I don’t even know. I don’t love necessarily doing that. It’s a little different.”

Well, they’ve definitely been doing a lot of ripping apart Zach! We wonder if that’s what really made him make the final decision. Hmm…

Despite his departure, though, the 47-year-old is proud of the podcast, and said it “certainly accomplished what I wanted to accomplish”:

“Josh and Bri will continue it. It’s super successful. But, yeah, it’s time for me to try the next thing. I had run my course with it.”

Sounds like he just wants to escape all the drama. See the full episode (below):

On BFFs‘ Thursday episode, Bri — whose real name is Brianna LaPaglia — said it’s “definitely going to be a new pod” without Dave around.

