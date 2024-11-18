Brianna Chickenfry ALREADY Getting Cozy With New Man After Zach Bryan Split?! Look!

Move over, Zach Bryan. Brianna Chickenfry has a hot new Australian in her life!

Less than a month after the duo’s dramatic split, the content creator has been spotted getting cozy with a new hunk. The BFFs podcast host took to TikTok on Sunday to share a new video of herself hanging out with some “pals” in New York City — and one guy was clearly more than a friend!

In the clip, she sat on a bench next to Barstool Sports producer Payton and two men, one of whom was wrapping his arms around Brianna and leaning onto her shoulder. Brianna leaned right back into his embrace with a huge smile. Aw! The 25-year-old captioned it:

“Sometimes all you need is a nyc sunrise and some good pals.”

It was set to Taylor Swift‘s I Can Do It With a Broken Heart. Perfect choice! Ch-ch-check it out:

Earlier in the weekend, the internet personality revealed that she’d be “hanging out with one of the Australian boys” she’d been seen with in previous TikToks — but she insisted it wasn’t anything serious. She explained:

“Just for fun. We’re just going to have a fun day, it’s nothing crazy. So if you see me and an Australian boy walking around, ignore me, okay? Ignore. I’m never going to see him again, so it’s like whatever.”

The handsome man was in a video earlier this week, too. Look!

She deserves to have some fun after everything she went through! That said, some fans weren’t so pleased to see her moving on already. In the comments of her NYC video, a fan criticized:

“That was fast”

Brianna actually clapped back, pointing out:

“Well I was cheated on my whole relationship so yeah.”

Last week, Brianna claimed she turned down her “biggest celeb crush” during her romance because she was loyal AF — but her partner not so much! She alleged that she was “getting cheated on the whole time.” Damn.

And it gets worse, if you can even believe it. She also alleged in a since-deleted comment:

“Been finding out he was cheating the whole time lol. The week he showed me my engagement ring he was DMing girls hahahahha.”

Yikes. That’s so awful!

We get that it might be surprising for people to see her linking up with a new guy so soon after this heartbreaking split, but as long as she’s moving at a pace that works for her individual healing process that’s all that matters! She’ll know better than anyone else when she’s ready!

