Brianna Chickenfry Says Ex Zach Bryan Picked Out Her Engagement Ring -- The Same Week He Was Sliding Into Other Women's DMs! WTF!

Brianna Chickenfry Says Zach Bryan Picked Out An Engagement Ring For Her Before Messy Split! 

Just when you thought the Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia and Zach Bryan drama couldn’t get more f**ked up!

As Perezcious readers know, the 28-year-old country music singer announced the pair broke up after over a year of dating on Instagram Stories last month. Since then, Brianna has not been shy about divulging shocking and horrifying details about their relationship, including that he emotionally abused her, offered her $12 million to silence her post-split, and cheated on her. Speaking of the infidelity accusation…

As we previously reported, the BFFs podcast host posted a video to TikTok on Friday, claiming her “biggest celeb crush” sent her a DM “a few months ago.” However, she “of course” turned them down since she had a boyfriend at the time. Now, she is salty because she found out Zach allegedly was “cheating the whole time” they were together! Damn! Check out the video (below):

Fun fact my biggest celeb crush tried to slide a few months ago but of course i denied bc i had a bf and i was getting cheated on the whole time hahhahahahahah

Well, it turns out there is another layer to this allegation! In a since-deleted comment, Brianna claimed the Revival artist picked out an engagement ring for her before their breakup! And the same week that he chose the ring? He was allegedly TALKING TO OTHER WOMEN! She wrote:

“Been finding out he was cheating the whole time lol. The week he showed me my engagement ring he was DMing girls hahahahha.”

The audacity of this man! Zach has not addressed any of her claims yet. But as Brianna pointed out earlier this week, his “deafening” silence just “proves his character.” So true.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

Nov 16, 2024 12:18pm PDT

