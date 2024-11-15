Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Jessica Simpson ‘Heartbroken’ As She & Eric Johnson Are ‘Living Separately’! Brianna Chickenfry Says Ex Zach Bryan Picked Out Her Engagement Ring -- The Same Week He Was Sliding Into Other Women's DMs! WTF! Ben Foster Gave HUGE Clue Laura Prepon Split Was About Danny Masterson! But She Claims... MORE Brianna Chickenfry Drama? 'BFF' Dave Portnoy Leaves Podcast! OMG Teddi Mellencamp's Horse Trainer Posted The Most Pathetic Message To Wife He Allegedly Cheated On! Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton Gave Her 'Second Chance At Life' After 'Catastrophe' Of Gavin Rossdale Marriage Awkward! Teddi Mellencamp & Horse Trainer's Wife Had Run-In At Horse Show AFTER Affair Scandal Broke! Teddi Mellencamp Breaks Her Silence After Affair Bombshell -- Says There Are ‘Multiple Sides To Every Story’! How Many Women?! Shocking Details About Teddi Mellencamp’s Husband Edwin Arroyave’s Alleged Cheating History! Brianna Chickenfry BLASTS Zach Bryan For Cheating 'The Whole Time' -- When She Turned Down Chance With Her 'Biggest Celeb Crush'! Messy Love Is Blind Drama! Brittany Had A Secret Boyfriend Back Home The Whole Time -- And Is Cheating On Him With Mod Sun! Zach Bryan Seemingly Taunts Brianna Chickenfry By Posting Pic With Cat She Says He Stole!

Breakups

Brianna Chickenfry BLASTS Zach Bryan For Cheating 'The Whole Time' -- When She Turned Down Chance With Her 'Biggest Celeb Crush'!

Brianna Chickenfry BLASTS Zach Bryan For Allegedly Cheating -- When She Turned Down Chance With Her 'Biggest Celeb Crush'!

Brianna Chickenfry is not done putting Zach Bryan on blast!

In a new TikTok posted on Friday, the BFFs podcast host absolutely slammed her ex-boyfriend for cheating on her! Obviously that betrayal would be bad enough. But what makes it sting more? She stayed loyal even when her celeb crush tried to shoot their shot! Damn, no wonder she’s salty! She captioned the post:

“fun fact my biggest celeb crush tried to slide a few months ago but of course i denied bc i had a bf and i was getting cheated on the whole time hahhahahahahah”

Damn!!!

We wish we knew who the celeb was tbh… Maybe he’s still interested??

Related: Zach Taunts Brianna By Posting Pic With Cat She Says He Stole!

She posted the allegation alongside a video of her dramatically lip-syncing the lyrics to Cardi B‘s song Be Careful, mouthing:

“I could’ve did what you did to me to you a few times / But if I did decide to slide, find a n**** / F**k him, suck his d**k, you would’ve been pissed / But that’s not my M.O., I’m not that type of bitch / And karma for you is gon’ be who you end up with”

Oof!!

Watch her new video (below):

@ihatebriannachickenfry

Fun fact my biggest celeb crush tried to slide a few months ago but of course i denied bc i had a bf and i was getting cheated on the whole time hahhahahahahah

♬ original sound – MizzGouldie

She seems pissed, and for good reason! This man seems to have done her dirty at every turn.

Reactions?!? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Brianna Chickenfry/TikTok & MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Nov 15, 2024 11:09am PDT

Share This