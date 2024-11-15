Brianna Chickenfry BLASTS Zach Bryan For Cheating 'The Whole Time' -- When She Turned Down Chance With Her 'Biggest Celeb Crush'!

Brianna Chickenfry is not done putting Zach Bryan on blast!

In a new TikTok posted on Friday, the BFFs podcast host absolutely slammed her ex-boyfriend for cheating on her! Obviously that betrayal would be bad enough. But what makes it sting more? She stayed loyal even when her celeb crush tried to shoot their shot! Damn, no wonder she’s salty! She captioned the post:

“fun fact my biggest celeb crush tried to slide a few months ago but of course i denied bc i had a bf and i was getting cheated on the whole time hahhahahahahah”

Damn!!!

We wish we knew who the celeb was tbh… Maybe he’s still interested??

She posted the allegation alongside a video of her dramatically lip-syncing the lyrics to Cardi B‘s song Be Careful, mouthing:

“I could’ve did what you did to me to you a few times / But if I did decide to slide, find a n**** / F**k him, suck his d**k, you would’ve been pissed / But that’s not my M.O., I’m not that type of bitch / And karma for you is gon’ be who you end up with”

Oof!!

Watch her new video (below):

@ihatebriannachickenfry Fun fact my biggest celeb crush tried to slide a few months ago but of course i denied bc i had a bf and i was getting cheated on the whole time hahhahahahahah ♬ original sound – MizzGouldie

She seems pissed, and for good reason! This man seems to have done her dirty at every turn.

Reactions?!? Sound OFF (below)!

