Brielle Biermann Shows Off The Results Of Dissolving Her Under-Eye Filler! LOOK!

Brielle Biermann is feeling better than ever now that the filler under her eyes is no longer there!

If you haven’t heard, the 28-year-old television personality is starring on Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind alongside her mom, Kim Zolciak. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum wanted to get rid of the one thing she regrets ever getting: her under-eye filler. She previously told Dr. Terry Dubrow that she started fillers so young — at only 18 years old!

Between social media and her momma, Brielle said, “filler became like getting a Diet Coke.” Plastic surgery was that normal for her! So she thought, why not? She began with her lips but eventually got her under eyes done too. While Brielle was happy with the under-eye filler at first, she hates it now! She thinks it looks “so puffy.” Oof.

Dr. Dubrow came through for Brielle, though! And it is now gone! She debuted the results during the new episode of the show on Wednesday, and she is so thrilled with how it turned out! The Don’t Be Tardy alum raved about how her skin feels “tighter” and looks “more youthful” than before:

“I feel more youthful, more beautiful, more confident than ever before.”

We love that! But how big a difference does it make? Take a look at the before and after for yourself (below):

To be honest…

We can tell the filler is gone, but Brielle doesn’t really look much different! She is still stunning as ever! We already knew the Bravo star didn’t need filler at such a young age, and this just proves it even more! And it continues to break our hearts that she ever thought she had to fix and fill so much…

In a confessional, Brielle expressed she “was definitely scared to reverse my under-eye filler,” adding:

“I saw the photo that Dr. Dubrow showed me that could potentially happen, and it ended up happening. It was really rough. I was beside myself because it looked horrible. I looked way older than I was.”

And it was a long process to get back to feeling like herself again! Brielle revealed she underwent eight to 10 surgeries! Damn! Apparently, her filler migrated! She continued:

“I had to inject my own blood to produce collagen under my eyes two different times, a month apart. I had to do radio frequency lasers twice. I had to do microneedling, make it less puffy, dissolve more filler that I didn’t even know was there. It all just migrated.”

And after her experience, Brielle has a simple warning for fans: Do not get filler under your eyes! It’s just not worth it, and reversing is a HUGE pain! She said:

“It’s so dangerous, and it’s not worth all the recovery I had to go through to get back to here.”

Lesson learned! Brielle obviously is never going back to under-eye filler again! And good because she clearly doesn’t need it! What are your reactions to her results, Perezcious readers? Share ’em in the comments!

[Image via Brielle Biermann/Instagram, Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind/Fulwell Entertainment]