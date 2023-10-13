Brielle TOTALLY Wants Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann To Get Back Together! WATCH!

Brielle Biermann isn’t giving up hope on a reconciliation between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann!

Paparazzi caught up with the mother-daughter duo at the airport in Los Angeles on Wednesday following a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In a video on Dailymail.com, the pair were both grilled about Kim’s romance rumors with Chet Hanks. And based on her answers, Brielle doesn’t want to see her mom move on with Chet — or anyone else! Why? Because she is still rooting for her parents to get back together!

Related: Kim Spotted Unloading Luggage At Storage Unit!

When asked about the rumors she got flirty with Tom Hanks‘ son on the set of The Surreal Life, Kim refused to confirm or deny that something was going on between them. However, she did note he was “a nice guy” but couldn’t “imagine dating again.” Hmm. As for Brielle? The 26-year-old gave a sassy reaction to the romance rumors, simply saying:

“We don’t know him.”

Yeesh. But the reason for her frosty response to the dating speculation seems to be because the former reality star feels there’s still hope for Kim and Kroy’s marriage. While The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum refused to discuss “anything” when it came to the divorce, Brielle didn’t hesitate to give her honest thoughts. When asked if Kroy and Kim could save their relationship, she optimistically replied:

“Yeah”

And before getting into an Uber, she exclaimed:

“Kim and Kroy ’til the end.”

Whoa!

Watch (below)!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s not easy watching your parents go through a breakup, especially one that has been so public and nasty! But sadly for Brielle, she may have to accept that her parents are never, ever, ever, ever getting back together – at least so says Kroy! Reactions? Let us know!

[Image via Brielle Biermann/Instagram, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]