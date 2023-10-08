Kim Zolciak Got Flirty With Chet Hanks While Filming Reality Show Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce?!

Is Kim Zolciak ready to move on??

Despite being in the middle of a contentious separation, it sounds like the reality star is still trying to live her best life. As Perezcious readers know, Kim was away from the Georgia mansion she shares with estranged husband Kroy Biermann for several weeks while filming MTV’s The Surreal Life — where she hit it off with a new man??

On Sunday, multiple sources told TMZ that while shooting the reality show in Colombia, Kim sparked romance rumors with one co-star in particular: Chet Hanks!

That’s right — Tom Hanks’ son! According to the sources, the two were flirty throughout the two-week production, in which all the cast members lived in close quarters under the same roof. Some of the cast even apparently believes the pair caught feelings for each other! It’s unclear whether the two stayed in contact after wrapping, but it sounds like their connection was pretty undeniable.

This, of course, came just before the 45-year-old returned to Georgia, where she called the police on Kroy for withholding her phones as she didn’t “feel safe.”

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Can YOU see Kim and Chet together? Or were they just caught up in the fun of filming?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Kim Zolciak & Chet Hanks/Instagram, & Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]