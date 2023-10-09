Kim Zolciak Spotted Unloading Luggage At Storage Unit Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce & Mansion Woes!

Kim Zolciak is moving out her s**t!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was spotted at an Atlanta-area storage unit over the weekend with several pieces of luggage in tow. That’s big! That very obviously suggests she may be making logistical moves amid the ongoing financial and real estate woes she’s having with estranged husband Kroy Biermann.

Related: Kim Missed The Estranged Couple’s Recent Divorce Court Hearing And The Judge Got MAD!

Per DailyMail.com, the Don’t Be Tardy star kept her look “low-key” as she walked with a couple of suitcases from her car to a storage unit in the Atlanta area. She was dressed down for the outing, rocking a long black top that cropped off at her mid-section to reveal her flat, toned abs. She had a pair of high-waisted gray sweatpants on, too, and finished the look with a simple set of slippers. She had minimal makeup, as well, and her hair pulled back in a low ponytail. So, she was seriously dressing down just to put some stuff into storage. You can see the snaps for yourself HERE.

Obviously, this is a notable sighting of the 45-year-old reality TV star. The tricky issue of her and Biermann’s mansion has been front-and-center in their recent relationship woes. He wants to sell; she claims she does, too, but the former football star has moved to ask a judge for permission to force Kim to unload it before foreclosure proceedings begin.

Thus, to see the Bravo alum moving luggage into a storage unit now might suggest she’s actually amenable to getting out of Dodge on the real estate issue. Right?! One can only wonder!! Especially after she’s been selling off their old shoes to try to make some quick cash from fans, too!

Of course, Kim has been in the news for plenty of other reasons lately, as well. Not only have unsettling 911 calls involving her and the former Atlanta Falcons star been released, but she also apparently had a very good time on the set of The Surreal Life. Isn’t that right, Chet Hanks?!

[Image via WWHL/YouTube/WENN]