Britney Spears Is Dating Again! But The Guy Is 'Horrible'!

Britney Spears is single and ready to mingle again! But, uh… so far she’s disappointed!

On Sunday, the 43-year-old pop icon took to Instagram to post a video of herself dancing in the bathroom of a sushi restaurant — apparently while she was on a date with a guy! However, her new suitor doesn’t sound promising…

According to Britney, her mystery man was “horrible!” Oof! She wrote in the caption:

“Dinner sushi date but I have my own girl party in the bathroom !!! Yummy, the guy was absolutely horrible”

Ha! OMG! She added:

“Psss show effort, no makeup”

Good tip!

Sooo the Womanizer singer isn’t going out with him again! Or will she? Hopefully not if it was such a terrible date! But this is Britney! She gave Paul Richard Soliz a second chance after he allegedly helped the paparazzi grab a picture of her after settling her conservatorship case! The new guy may get another shot, too. However, he’ll need to do better if he plans to win over her heart!

A source close to the Spears family told Dailymail.com on Wednesday that it will take a truly “confident man” to woo Britney. It doesn’t sound like her date has what it takes! At least not in her book! It’s unknown who the guy is right now. However, the insider noted that although she “doesn’t tell any specifics” about her love life, there is “no way” she met the unidentified man on a dating app — nor was this a blind date! They added:

“How is Britney Spears going to be on Tinder? There’s no way.”

However, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t peeked at the dating apps before! The insider noted she was “looking” following her divorce from Sam Asghari in 2023. And sometimes — just sometimes — she will connect with potential suitors who slid into her DMs. The source continued:

“Britney has responded to people on social media, but rarely. It takes a certain type of guy to slide into her DMs, and of course she gets a lot of them and I don’t think she responds often, but I know it has happened. She’s attracted to confidence, and it takes a confident man to decide that he’s going to message her and start chatting.”

Her close friends and family are skeptical about the men she may date, though! They don’t blame her for wanting to put herself back out there, but they are concerned about someone’s intentions:

“No one begrudges her looking for someone to be with, but there is always going to be the question about whether the guy has her best interests at heart. Is he a good guy or a gold digger? Does he love her for her, or just because she’s Britney Spears? There’s some concern in the family, but that’s not really about Britney, that’s about the guys.”

Hopefully, whoever Britney ends up with next is better than her last boyfriend… and the guy from her “horrible” sushi date! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]