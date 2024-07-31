Back On? Britney Spears Spotted Hanging Out With Ex Paul Richard Soliz Again After VERY Public Dumping!

Whelp, so much for Britney Spears being done with Paul Richard Soliz!

Earlier this month, the pop star announced to her Instagram followers she was “single as f**k” after dumping her felon boyfriend! Britney slammed Paul for allegedly helping the paparazzi to grab a picture of her after she settled her conservatorship case against her dad, Jamie Spears, in April. Sources also shared that the Toxic singer kicked him to the curb as she didn’t want to ruin the progress toward reconciliation with her two estranged sons, Sean and Jayden. As an insider put it:

“She chose her children and her well-being over Paul. They did not get along and, in fact, he did not treat her how she deserves to be treated. He was nothing but a rebound and she recognizes this.”

But now, it appears Brit Brit reconnected with her ex again! According to TMZ, she was spotted hanging out with Paul at SoHo House in Malibu on Tuesday. The Crossroads star wasn’t just with him. His family was there, too! Noticeably, the pair kept their distance from each other and didn’t show off any PDA while standing outside of the establishment. But they did leave together! The outlet noted Britney and Paul also were photographed driving away in the same black SUV. See pics from the outing (below):

This potentially was just a friendly get-together between exes. However, we doubt it! There’s a chance these two are back on. Ugh! Reactions to their reunion, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

