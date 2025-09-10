Status Of Britney Spears’ Reconciliation With Sons Revealed As Family Fears For Her Mental Health!

Britney Spears‘ family is worried she’s suffering a mental health “episode” — is that getting in the way of her bonding with her sons??

As Perezcious readers know, the pop star was estranged from her sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, for years. Recently, Jayden has really come around and started reconnecting with his momma, something that’s filled her heart up. But where do things stand now that she’s allegedly struggling? Will the boys cut her off again?

According to an Us Weekly source on Tuesday, the singer and her kids are “healing together” — and that includes Sean! He’s starting to reconcile, too. The source explained:

“The boys are maturing and they want their mom in their lives, and Britney is really happy about that. She’s so grateful to have them in her life. She feels whole again.”

A second insider said the family has “turned the page when it comes to their relationship.” Jayden, 18, has been the one leading the reconciliation efforts, and his 19-year-old brother has been coming around to the notion. A third source elaborated:

“He [Jayden] always knew they’d find their way back to each other eventually, but he’s grateful that it happened sooner than later. Britney and Jayden have had a close bond since he was very young, so slowly getting into their old groove has felt special and [healing for] both of them.”

Per a source, Jayden lived with his mother between January and April. He’s currently back in LA, splitting time between staying at his mom’s and a friend’s house. During this time, “Britney and Jayden watched movies, cooked, worked on music together and played board games.” A third source explained:

“Even with their rocky past, it wasn’t awkward. They fell right into the swing of things like the old days.”

As for Sean, he’s moving more slowly but making progress rebuilding his relationship with his mother. He’s even visited with her twice when Jayden went to LA! The first insider said:

“[Sean and Britney are] slowly building more trust. Britney respects his wishes and is being very thoughtful of his [feelings]. They’re focusing on communication without judgment of one another. Britney’s really listening now … Rather than playing her old-school parental role, she’s humbling herself. What’s most important is for them to have a healthy relationship.”

He’s getting better at expressing his opinions to his mother, including addressing a major factor of the estrangement, the source furthered:

“Preston has forgiven Britney for her more risqué social media photos, and he made it clear to her that he wanted it to stop.”

It’s obviously a work in progress though… The source elaborated:

“Preston and Jayden struggled with finding calm [around Britney], so she’s been changing her behavior and tone with them.”

Both brothers have “processed” their past with Brit Brit in their own ways. The third confidant pointed out they have “both been through different challenges with Britney. Jayden’s healing process is a little further along than Preston’s.” The source dished:

“He still has mixed feelings, but seeing Jayden reunite with Britney has given him hope for their own future.”

That’s nice! Jayden’s helping to facilitate Sean and Brit’s reunion, too, the third source detailed:

“Jayden knows Preston’s relationship with [Britney] has been more touch-and-go, so he tries to support Preston however he can — even if it’s by doing something as simple as getting them on the phone [together].”

The second insider agreed, noting the younger bro has been “influential” in getting Sean to make an effort to reconnect over the last six months and “reassured him” that repairing the relationship was a good thing. The first source pointed out that the siblings are “best friends, and are always making sure the other is OK.” They’re also “pretty normal” and “don’t have out with other celebrity kids and never craved the spotlight,” despite being “the sons of one of the most famous people in the world.” Their dad, Kevin Federline, even “wants the boys to have a relationship” with the singer! Good!

For the Toxic artist, getting back on good terms with the boys is her “biggest priority right now” and she “lights up” when she talks about them. She’s even in touch with her ex, though they “communicate only when it’s concerning the boys,” the first source said. The second source expressed:

“[Jayden and Preston] both still have hesitations, but it has gotten better after spending time with her.”

The first source chimed in:

“The boys know Britney loves them so much, and [that they’re] the first thing she thinks about in the morning and the last thing she thinks about at night.”

So sweet! While the mom and her sons don’t communicate all the time, it’s a lot more consistent these days! She chats with Jayden ever few days and to Sean a few times a month, the first confidant explained:

“Britney reaches out to Preston more than he reaches out to her. [But] they all initiate contact whenever they want. They communicate over the phone, FaceTime and text.”

They’ve come SUCH a long way! We’re happy to see them continuing to develop a new healthy relationship at their own paces! And we hope nothing gets in the way of it…

As mentioned, an insider told DailyMail.com that folks are worried about the performer, fearing she’s “having an episode right now, and we are going to see her battle through it the way she has for years.” Someone from her family said they are “worried” about her, claiming she’s “not doing well at all” and they are “terrified for her future.” This comes after she posted a video dancing in her LA home with dog poop in the background:

“Her house is a mess. She doesn’t clean up after the dogs, she doesn’t have someone there cleaning every day, and she just isn’t functioning like an adult would function.”

Oof. Addressing her mental health challenges, the first source revealed the Circus artist has considered moving:

“Britney sometimes wants to go back to Louisiana to get away from the scrutiny and just be herself and have a place where the boys can also feel safe. There’s a lot of negativity she has to deal with in L.A., and she needs to escape the memories sometimes for her mental health.”

Even if it’s just a move in LA, she needs a change of pace:

“There’s a lot of bad memories in her house, and she’s thinking about moving to another home in L.A. It’s almost like a chapter closing kind of move.”

That said, the second source insisted that the 43-year-old is in a “good headspace” right now:

“Britney’s been in a good headspace, but every day is different. She has hard days when she thinks of her past and all the trauma she’s been through and does get lonely.”

Connecting with her kids has helps by giving “her a new sense of purpose,” and even her friends notice how she’s a lot calmer and more grounded because of it! So, it’s a positive thing they’re back in her life. But even they’re on edge about her mental health, the third source candidly shared:

“Preston and Jayden do feel concerned about their mom at times. They’re aware of her struggles both past and present, and they want the best for her and know that having a relationship with her will help matters. She’s much happier with them in her life. Anyone with eyes can see that.”

We hope everything’s okay and that this family can continue to heal!

