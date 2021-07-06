Britney Spears' Lawyer Sam Ingham Resigning: REPORT

Following the resignation of Britney Spears‘ longtime manager, her court-appointed lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III is also officially planning to jump ship.

According to TMZ, the attorney will be handing in his papers to resign as early as Tuesday after 13 years of working with the pop princess. As #FreeBritney supporters know, he most recently came under scrutiny during Brit’s lengthy court hearing testimony, in which she claimed Ingham never told her she could file to petition the end of her “abusive” conservatorship.

Related: Britney Wants To Get Married — But Is It Just The Conservatorship Holding Her Back??

But according to the outlet’s sources, the lawyer is still upset over it because he feels he DID make Britney aware of her options, and instead, the momma of two never wanted to go through with it. TMZ even called it Samuel’s “last straw.”

HUH.

Additionally, these insiders shared how the star made Ingham aware she wanted her father Jamie Spears out, but never made it clear she wanted the entire conservatorship to be thrown out. And this won’t be the last shake-up, either, with more resignations to supposedly follow this week. They say you can expect to hear from some of her conservatorship team at this month’s court hearing, where they’ll attempt to dispute Brit’s claims from her testimony.

The dam has opened!

Related: Brit’s Sister Asks Fans To ‘Stop With The Death Threats’ After Court Hearing

For those who don’t have the 39-year-old’s testimony speech completely memorized, she had A LOT to say about Ingham to the presiding judge, stating:

“The last time I spoke to you by just keeping the conservatorship going, and also keeping my dad in the loop, made me feel like I was dead — like I didn’t matter, like nothing had been done to me, like you thought I was lying or something. I’m telling you again, because I’m not lying. I want to feel heard. And I’m telling you this again, so maybe you can understand the depth and the degree and the damage that they did to me back then… I want changes, and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes. I was told I have to sit down and be evaluated, again, if I want to end the conservatorship. Ma’am, I didn’t know I could petition the conservatorship to end it. I’m sorry for my ignorance, but I honestly didn’t know that. But honestly, but I don’t think I owe anyone to be evaluated. I’ve done more than enough. I don’t feel like I should even be in room with anyone to offend me by trying to question my capacity of intelligence, whether I need to be in this stupid conservatorship or not. I’ve done more than enough.”

Spears continued:

“For my sanity, I need you to the judge to approve me to do an interview where I can be heard on what they did to me. And actually, I have the right to use my voice and take up for myself. My attorney says I can’t. It’s not good. I can’t let the public know anything they did to me and by not saying anything, is saying it’s OK. It’s not OK. Actually, I don’t want an interview — I’d much rather just have an open call to you for the press to hear, which I didn’t know today we’re doing, so thank you. Instead of having an interview, honestly, I need that to get it off my heart, the anger and all of it that’s been happening.”

AND while she did acknowledge Sam and their “personal relationship,” she also made it clear she had no say in an attorney to represent her and her rights:

“My lawyer, Sam [Ingham], has been very scared for me to go forward because he’s saying if I speak up, I’m being overworked in that facility of that rehab place, that rehab place will sue me. He told me I should keep it to myself. I would personally like to — actually, I’ve grown with a personal relationship with Sam, my lawyer, I’ve been talking to him like three times a week now, we’ve kind of built a relationship but I haven’t really had the opportunity by my own self to actually handpick my own lawyer by myself. And I would like to be able to do that.”

So, do we think her attorney was just pissed she publicly said all this? Or does he just want to get ahead of being replaced? Though it’s unclear if Britney will actually get to choose her own lawyer, or if another court-appointed one will have to step in here.

As we already reported, Ingham came under scrutiny after all this, with many wondering whose best interests he was working for… Since 2008, he’s made nearly $3 MILLION from her, according to The New York Times. The outlet also reviewed court records which seemed to suggest that he was serving mostly to speak to Britney about her concerns, but would then report back to her conservatorship team. Their report also included how in a 2014 closed-door hearing, Ingham raised “six points Ms. Spears had asked him to bring up,” but noted how “hostile, aggressive, and extremely threatening toward the conservatorship” she had been.

Uhh, why would that even be worth mentioning? Well, apparently because he felt Jamie should be kept in the loop “so he can take whatever steps are necessary to protect the children.” HER children.

There’s a lot to be sus about. We just hope a better team can be put into place — and that Britney can finally file her petition to end the conservatorship!! In case you didn’t know, Samuel had YET to do so.

We’ll continue to keep you updated.

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN]