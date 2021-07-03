Britney Spears Reportedly Called 911 To Report Conservatorship Abuse The Night Before Her Court Hearing -- Plus More Shocking Details!

It’s been over a week since Britney Spears spoke out against her conservatorship — and now new details have emerged about the pop sensation’s ongoing legal fight.

In a report for The New Yorker by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino on Saturday, a person close to the 39-year-old and law enforcement in Ventura County, California, revealed that she called 911 the night before her court testimony, to report herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse. The publication noted:

“Emergency calls in California are generally accessible to the public, but the county, citing an ongoing investigation, sealed the records of Spears’s call.”

Related: Britney Spears Reportedly Feels ‘Confident And Strong’ Amid Conservatorship Battle

Unsurprisingly, her management team reportedly grew concerned and “began texting one another frantically” about what Britney would say in court the following day. Members of the group allegedly talked about “how to prepare in the event that she went rogue” and even asked for the transcript of her statement to be sealed, which the singer later contested.

Based on her testimony, it does not shock us that they wanted to cover things ups. As you may know, the pop star addressed her controversial conservatorship for the first time and described the years of mistreatment she has faced. She alleged that her father, Jamie Spears, controlled a lot more than just finances, stating that she was forced to remain on birth control and take mood stabilizers like lithium. Britney explained in her speech at the time:

“Somebody’s done a good job at exploiting my life. I feel like it should be an open-court hearing — they should listen and hear what I have to say. I deserve to have a life. I worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two- to three-year break and do what I need to do. I feel ganged up, I felt left out and I feel alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anyone does by having a child and a family. Any of those things.”

She then expressed her desire to end the conservatorship altogether. While it was recently reported that Britney wanted out of the arrangement since 2014, this new report dropped that she actually disapproved of her dad’s part in the conservatorship when it began in 2008. Farrow and Tolentino wrote:

“While hospitalized, she had contacted a lawyer named Adam Streisand. He represented her in a court hearing on February 4th [2008], attesting that Spears had a ‘strong desire’ that Jamie not be a conservator.”

In the article, a former Spears family friend named Jacqueline Butcher detailed how she regretted giving the testimony that put the conservatorship in place. She said the court process “was maybe ten minutes” long, without any input from the momma of two:

“At the time, I thought we were helping. And I wasn’t, and I helped a corrupt family seize all this control.”

Butcher also recounted several moments of verbal and emotional abuse from Jamie directed towards his daughter in the early months of the legal order. She recalled him telling the hitmaker:

“You’re fat. Daddy’s gonna get you on a diet and a trainer, and you’re gonna get back in shape.”

Jamie also allegedly told her “she was a whore and a terrible mother.” Wow. These details really further support Britney’s argument that the controlling ordeal is just not in her best interest. And how the judge could have denied her initial petition to remove Jamie as the co-conservator earlier this week after everything, we will never know. You can read the entire new report HERE.

What are your thoughts on the latest revelations surrounding Britney’s conservatorship, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN]