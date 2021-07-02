Jamie Lynn Spears Asks Fans To ‘Stop With The Death Threats’ After Britney Spears’ Court Testimony

Jamie Lynn Spears called out the “death threats” directed at her family on social media after facing backlash for not speaking up about Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle sooner.

As you may know, the 39-year-old pop sensation slammed their father Jamie Spears, who has been the conservator for a majority of her “abusive” conservatorship, and other family members in court. While she did not name her younger sibling, a renewed criticism from fans towards the Zoey 101 alum soon erupted — even after she spoke in support of Britney’s court battle. And on Friday, the 30-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories to slam trolls for attacking her and her children. The momma of two wrote:

“Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children.”

So not cool. No matter what you think about the Spears family, it is so not okay to be threatening physical harm to anyone, but especially her kids who have very little to no involvement in this ordeal. This shouldn’t have to be said, yet here we are…

The post came just days after the Sweet Magnolia star publicly addressed Britney’s conservatorship. In a video posted to her IG Story on Monday, Jamie Lynn finally explained why she waited to talk about the situation despite drawing intense hate for her silence:

“I felt like until my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, it wasn’t my place, and it wasn’t the right thing to do. But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.”

Speaking to the judge, Britney detailed how her 13-year conservatorship took away her ability to make personal and financial decisions without the approval of her father. The Toxic singer claimed that she has been forced to work against will, to take mood stabilizers like lithium, and to keep an IUD. It’s been so bad that Britney even wished to “sue” her family for the trauma over the years. While Jamie Lynn didn’t address that part of her statement, the Nickelodeon alum expressed how she has always supported her sister:

“I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born I’ve only loved and adored and supported my sister. I mean, this is my freaking big sister before any of this bullshit. I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness.”

Again, you can be critical of how the family has handled the conservatorship for more than a decade, but let’s cut it with the death threats — especially towards the little ones. There’s a big difference between showing support and just adding onto the problem, and threatening the lives of children definitely doesn’t help anyone.

